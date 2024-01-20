Why Is Everyone Freaking Out About Madame Web?

Madame Web has been in the news this week and people have been freaking out. The reason why, as always with Sony Marvel movies, is because of Spider-Man. Numerous reports have emerged that the studio has taken the Wall-Crawler out of the film in some capacity. Now, some argue it would have been Andrew Garfield and others say it was supposed to be Tom Holland at some point. Whatever the case, it seems as though Spider-Man probably isn't going to turn up in Madame Web. That's not set in stone. Lord knows that Sony likes to keep the fanbase on their toes and dangle appearances from the beloved superhero in trailers and the like. But this seems to have hit a major nerve with the fans.

Director SJ Clarkson unintentionally poured some gasoline on this social media fire during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. They asked her if this story is connected to any other Spider-People and she said it would stick to its own path. Here's a direct quote: "She's definitely in a standalone world," Clarkson explained. "I was able to just have free rein and let the movie be what it needed to be, as opposed to trying to force it into something else. That was a gift, in a way, to be able to take something and bring a fresh and I hope original take to it."



So, What Does This Mean For The Sony Spider-Man Universe?

For the moment, it seems like out reunion with Peter 3 is going to be postponed. Andrew Garfield reinvigorated the fanbase around the Amazing Spider-Man franchise with his performance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. People have been clamoring for a return appearance in any capacity after the winter of 2021. Madame Web has been rumored to have some plot elements surrounding the "Web of Life and Destiny." Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse fans are well aware of that concept. (Basically, there are powered individuals across the multiverse that are connected by their "Arachno-Frequency"-driven Spider-Man powers.) If there was a threat to their Multiverse, there are three live-action versions of the Marvel hero that have some experience in that department.

The Amazing Spider-Man actor previously talked to The Happy Sad Confused podcast about the reaction to Spider-Man: No Way Home. To say he's touched would be an understatement. The overwhelming response has him wanting to return. But, as always, the story would have to be right.

"…There's this other thing that you've alluded to where you feel kind of seen and appreciated, and welcomed and feel a part of a character that you've always wanted to be a part of. I'm really humbled by it, to be honest," Garfield admitted. "I'm very very touched by it and I owe a lot of that to Amy Pascal and to Kevin for bringing me into the fold and allowing me to have another crack, and to audiences for their generosity and I'm really humbled. All I want to do is be a part of stories that make a difference in people's lives, so to have that be reflected back and for people to be saying that's what's happening is all the satisfaction that I want.

"In terms of moving forward with the character, yes, I am definitely open to that, and again, it would have ot be something very unique, very special, and of service to an audience, of service to the character. I think there's something playful and unique and odd and unexpected to be done," he continued. "I'm not sure what that is, but if we could figure that out, it would be so much fun....And also I would love to continue to work with Tobey and with Tom. That three brother dynamic is so juicy. But to be honest...I'm so happy and satisfied and grateful to be a part of this that it's hard to want more right now. I'm really trying to savor this moment with the fans, with the audience, and say thank you. I feel very very humbled and grateful for the response."

What About Tom Holland's Spider-Man?

One thing that may have prevented the Tom Holland angle from working as well was the setting of Madame Web. The movie was supposed to be a time capsule of sorts. The plan was for the Sony movie to be set in the early 2000s. (Y2K enthusiasts start your engines!) Specifically around 2003. However, the MCU's Peter Parker isn't that old or at least there would have to be some narrative gymnastics explaining how he swings into the frame.

With respect to Garfields version of the Web-Slinger, his backstory would contradict those elements as well. So, it would be a massive headache for the creative team. (Oftentimes, these sorts of concerns are pushed to the backseat in favor of other explanations like scheduling conflicts.) Now, there are rumors that Madame Web has kicked the entire 2003 conceit to the curb entirely. Viewers will have to wait and see. However, Tom Holland is reportedly working towards Spider-Man 4. He talked to Collider about how that's been going so far.

"All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character," Holland described the development. "Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing. I feel very protective over Spider-Man. I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy. So, I won't make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character."

Do you think either Spider-Man appears? Let us know down in the comments!