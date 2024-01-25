Madame Web's Sydney Sweeney Stars in Trailer for Horror Film Immaculate

Sydney Sweeney is adding to her Madame Web marketing run with the new horror film Immaculate. Watch the trailer here!

Sydney Sweeney's Hollywood era is here, clearly, as the actress has the new horror film Immaculate kicking off its marketing campaign at the same time as her Spider-Man spinoff film Madame Web.

Immaculate turns the story of Immaculate Conception into the framework for a horror tale – one that mixes the horror sub-genres of religious horror and pregnancy horror into one (hopefully) fine brew. Not that the official synopsis for Immaculate tells you any of that:

Sydney Sweeney (Anyone But You, Euphoria, The White Lotus) stars as Cecilia, an American nun of devout faith, embarking on a new journey in a remote convent in the picturesque Italian countryside. Cecilia's warm welcome quickly devolves into a nightmare as it becomes clear her new home harbors a sinister secret and unspeakable horrors.

Thankfully, the trailer for Immaculate makes it clear that Sweeney's character, Cecilia, becomes a devout nun after surviving some near-death experience. The convent she ends up at becomes divided about whether it's a miracle or a sign of damnation when Cecilia mysteriously becomes pregnant, but either way, strange supernatural occurrences begin happening – and the trailer may show one too many SPOILERS about where this mystery pregnancy ends up, as well as what kind of place the convent truly is.

Immaculate also stars Álvaro Morte (Money Heist), Benedetta Porcaroli (Amanda 2022), Dora Romano, Giorgio Colangeli (Marvel's Secret Invasion) and Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus). It is directed by Michael Mohan, who directed Sweeney in the 2021 film The Voyeurs, with a script by writer Andrew Lobel. Sydney Sweeney is also a producer on the film, through her Fifty-Fifty Films imprint.

Who Is Sydney Sweeney?

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

As stated, Sydney Sweeney is an actress that has broken out to be a Gen-Z favorite. She first made mainstream buzz for her roles in HBO's hit TV series Euphoria, HBO's Sharp Objects, Hulu's The Handmaid's and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Sweeney reached a whole new level of fame with her role in the first season of HBO's The White Lotus – it helped propel her out of B-movie roles and into her first leading role in a blockbuster film, Anyone But You. That rom-com became the darling of TikTok, and sparked offscreen buzz about Sweeney's rumored fling with co-star Glen Powell. Anyone But You's $100+ million box office (on a $25 million budget) was success story for Sweeney (and really the rom-com genre), and she's now entering 2024 with numerous chances to prove she's a true movie star.

Immaculate will open in theaters on March 22nd.