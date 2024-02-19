Madame Web Director Explains Why There Is No Post-Credits Scene (Exclusive)

Breaking with what is now tradition, Madame Web has no post-credit scenes attached to it. In rare form, once the credits of Madame Web begin to roll, movie-goers are free to leave the theater without any fear they'll miss a teaser or two. According to Madame Web director SJ Clarkson, there were some talks about what to put at the end of the film, but Clarkson and her team felt the entire story was already told.

"We played around with some stuff, but again, I kind of felt like we'd said everything, but it was almost like, again, because I don't want to go into spoiler turf, but the way the story ended and then we have an ending and then something else," Clarkson told ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast. "I felt that I was kind of given something in the end, if you know what I mean. So when you watch it, you'll see. Because it's like there's the scene where we sort of end and then there's another thing, and then there's this scene, which could have been it. But then because she has clairvoyance, I was able to see it in the movie because she saw that credit scene earlier, so we might as well just have it upfront."

Madame Web producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura confirmed as much, saying they aimed to tell a short, tight story about Dakota Johnson's Cassandra Webb.

"It's really the story of Madame Web," producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura previously told ComicBook.com. "So, in that respect, if you're a Spider-Man fan, you're gonna love the character because you know it from the comic books, which she doesn't really have that big a character in the comic books, we're doing the origin story of Madame Web. And so you meet her before she's actually the person that you know in the comic book and you come to understand how she becomes that person. So, I think that'll be a really fresh new terrain for the fans."

Madame Web is now playing exclusively in theaters. As mentioned above, the full Phase Zero Spotlight interview with Clarkson will be available on Monday on YouTube and all major podcast platforms