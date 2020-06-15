With Teeth: Malin Akerman to Executive Produce New Horror Film

(Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Stringer/Getty Images)

After years of starring turns and memorable performances on the screen, Malin Akerman is now making moves behind the camera as well. The Watchmen and Billions star began work on the producing side with her 2013 series Trophy Wife, which she also starred in alongside Bradley Whitford. After producing a couple of other films recently, Akerman has signed on to executive produce the upcoming horror film With Teeth, from Film Mode Entertainment and BondIt Media Capital. According to Deadlie, Akerman is also eyeing a key role in the movie.

With Teeth is directed by K. Asher Levin, from a script he co-wrote with Zack Imbrogno. The story follows a group of popular Internet influencers who all meet at a reclusive billionaire's mansion. Once they arrive, they find themselves trapped with a terrifying evil vampire, and must rely on a famous online gamer and stubborn vampire hunter in order to escape with their lives.

The new horror film is set to star Lydia Hearst (Z Nation), Kara Hayward (Moonrise Kingdom), and Jack Donnelly (Atlantis). If Akerman does join the cast, it's unclear at this time which character she'd play. Akerman and potential co-star Donnelly have been married since 2018.

“I’m thrilled to be producing this film," Akerman said. "The script, written and to be directed by my friend Asher Levin, is a daring new take on the vampire genre, with themes relevant to the times we’re living in. Coupled with the amazing cast we’re putting together, I’m excited to help bring Asher’s vision to life!”

"With Teeth is a fresh, fun and pulse pounding take on the Vampire genre," added executive producer Clay Epstein. "With this remarkable cast and filmmaking team, we’re excited for the film to find its audience.”

Levin and Imbrogno will be producing With Teeth alongside Daniel Cummings and Matthew Helderman. Akerman and Epstein are executive producing with Luke Taylor and Grady Craig. The team will be presenting the film to buyers at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival's Marche du Film virtual program.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.