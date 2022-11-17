Man of Steel 2 Fan Art Give Henry Cavill Fleischer-Inspired Superman Suit

Warner Bros. Discovery has been trying to revitalize their DC Films franchise by canceling a ton of films and looking for a Kevin Feige-type leader to head their new division. Now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have been revealed as the new Co-CEO's of DC Studios fan attention has moved somewhere else. That place just so happens to be focused on what's next for Henry Cavill's Superman. Just last month the actor was confirmed to be returning as the character in Black Adam as well as his own sequel to 2013's Man of Steel, and that writers were pitching Man of Steel 2 to the studio. Now, fans have been creating designs for how his Superman could look going forward, with one artist giving him a look inspired by Max Fleischer's original Superman suit.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Jscomicart created a design that gives the Man of Steel star the Fleischer suit, but with a twist. In the fan art we see the classic emblem from the first Superman comic books but blended in with the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice suit. While we don't know what suit Cavill will wear in his next Man of Steel movie, it's safe to say that it's exciting to see what's next. You can check out the fan art below!

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios at the beginning of the month and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The most recently released DC Film to hit theaters was the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam.

