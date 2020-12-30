Marcus D’Amico, Superman II and Tales Of The City Actor, Dies at 55

Character actor Marcus D'Amico, best known to ComicBook.com readers as the boy who asks General Zod to put his father down in a memorable sequence in Superman II, has passed away. He was 55 years old. The actor, who also appeared in the beloved '90s British series Tales of the City, reportedly passed away at his home in England on December 16, due to pneumonia. Other American roles include minor parts in Stanley Kubrick's Full Metal Jacket and on TNT's The Alienist. The roles in Superman II and Full Metal Jacket are among his biggest American parts, but he had a significant presence on British stage and TV throughout the '90s and 2000s.

For its time, Tales of the City -- which also starred Laura Linney -- was hailed as groundbreaking representation of the LGBTQ+ community. Variety broke the news of D'Amico's death.

"Not only have I lost my beautiful brother but the world has lost an incredibly talented actor and director," said his sister, APA Talent head Melissa D'Amico, said on social media. "Words cannot express how much I miss him."

You can see the Superman II scene below.

D'Amico was born on December 4, 1965, in Frankfurt, Germany and raised in the U.K. During his long career, he earned an Olivier Award nomination for best actor for playing Louis in the National Theatre's production of Angels in America in 1992. He also earned a Theatre World award for the 1994-95 revival of An Inspector Calls.

D'Amico is survived by his mother, Patricia; his sisters Melissa and Lindy; his half-brother Michael; his daughter Sapphire; and his son Chiron.

Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and fans in this difficult time.