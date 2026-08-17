Jack Sparrow vs. Freddy Krueger Is the Crossover Nobody Saw Coming Thanks to a New Auction

Movie crossovers have long been a fascinating way for fans to see how two of their favorite characters will act when thrown into the same shared space. The idea of A Nightmare on Elm Street clashing with Pirates of the Caribbean is one that has surprisingly not been pitched yet in Hollywood, but it is happening in an upcoming Prop Store auction thanks to two pieces of iconic headwear. The Prop Store Summer Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction will see Johnny Depp’s tricorn hat from The Curse of The Black Pearl going up against Robert Englund’s battered fedora used in A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master. When it comes to answering the question of who is more popular with collectors, it seems we are finally going to get an answer. While Freddy’s Fedora is much older, which usually helps in any auction, there are many who would happily pay their weight in rum to own a piece of Captain Jack’s ensemble.

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Englund’s Freddy fedora was seen on screen in 1988, when he appeared in his fourth movie as the Elm Street killer. Although many people believe that by this time, Freddy had lost his frightening edge, as he slipped more into comical kills and strangely endeared himself to audiences, that has not dampened early interest from bidders. The price is already sitting at $20,000, meeting its low estimate and half-way to its high-end $40,000 expectation. Depp’s Jack Sparrow tricorn is a baby in comparison, but making an appearance in 2003’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl means it came from the movie that kick-started the multi-billion dollar Pirates franchise. Being the younger model, it is perhaps not surprising that the estimates for this one are between $15,000 – $30,000. Once again, it is already bidding at its low-end.

Two Hats Have Two Very Different Legacies

The biggest pull with both of these hats is the character beneath them. In that respect, there could not be a greater gulf of difference. The swaggering Jack Sparrow and murderous Freddy Krueger have earned a place in pop culture that is not about to fade away, even though they came from two very different places. The former staggered onto screens from the sinking remains of a ship with hundreds of millions of Disney cash behind him, the latter lumbered his way in pursuit of a young woman along a dark alley with a hardly-there budget and just a hope of being something special. Sparrow comes with a family-friendly label and a roguish charm, and Depp has frequently turned up at hospitals and events in full costume. Krueger has haunted nightmares with his dark, child-killing history, and yet has still worked his way into children’s Halloween costumes and social media videos.

Both the Pirates and Nightmare franchises have been dormant for many years now. What is notable when it comes to the props in these auctions is that they also give someone the chance to own an item used by the actor who originated the role. The last Elm Street movie to feature Robert Englund was Freddy vs. Jason, the Friday the 13th crossover event that fans had wanted to see for decades. Englund has made select appearances in Freddy make-up, including his unexpected turn in comedy series The Goldbergs, but his days of playing the character seem to be over. Jackie Earle Haley took on the role in a 2010 reboot and it was recently announced that another Freddy reboot is currently being developed. Meanwhile, Depp could potentially be returning for another stint as Jack Sparrow, although that is something that seems no closer to happening despite persistent rumors.