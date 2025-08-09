Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Future Gets Disappointing Update

The DC Extended Universe didn’t have many redeeming qualities. Its overarching storyline failed to reach the heights of its competitor, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and box office returns began to fall off toward the end as well. However, one thing the DCEU nailed for the most part was casting. Even the biggest detractors didn’t have much to say when Ben Affleck took over as Batman and delivered a solid performance in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. James Gunn, who’s now leading the DC Universe, is aware that his franchise’s predecessor brought in some solid talent, which is why he isn’t letting everyone walk out the door.

Jason Momoa is no longer ruling the seas, but he’s still a member of the DC family, preparing to portray Lobo in Supergirl. Gunn is also giving work to actors he brought in while working on The Suicide Squad, including John Cena, who got a brief cameo in Superman ahead of the release of the second season of Peacemaker. While Momoa and Cena are great, they aren’t the best thing to come out of the DCEU. That honor goes to Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, who survived every major hurdle the franchise threw at her.

There hasn’t been much news on the Harley front recently because the DCU is taking its time building Batman’s corner of the universe. However, a report from The Hollywood Reporter claims that, while there’s a chance Robbie could reprise her role in Gunn’s new franchise, it’s not a guarantee, as the future of the villain is a mystery.

Harley Quinn Could Be Taking a Back Seat in the DCU

The reason that Harley is making headlines is that she’s part of a DC script that Weapons director Zach Cregger is working on. The movie, if it gets the green light, would follow a henchman in Gotham City who gets the better of the Dark Knight and becomes famous for it. In addition to featuring a brief appearance from Batman, Cregger’s project would also bring Joker and Harley into the fold. While there’s no word as to what their roles would look like, it feels safe to assume that they wouldn’t take kindly to another criminal stealing the spotlight.

Playing a small role in a movie about an original character doesn’t feel like the best move for Robbie, who’s big enough to lead her own franchise. Cregger would also want to stay away from Lady Gaga’s take on the character, as the reception to Joker: Folie à Deux was lackluster, to say the least. All that to say, all signs are pointing to a new actor portraying Harley when she makes her inevitable DCU debut, whether it’s in Cregger’s movie or a project that pits her beloved against the Caped Crusader.

