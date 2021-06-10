Mark Wahlberg's Infinite Movie Gets Release Date on Paramount+

✖

Antoine Fuqua's new sci-fi action movie Infinite, starring Mark Wahlberg, will skip theaters and head straight to streaming exclusively on Paramount+ on Thursday, June 10. The film envisions the concept of reincarnation through high-end visual effects and characters who must use their inherited skills and memories from their past lives to protect the future. Wahlberg leads a cast that also includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, and Liz Carr, with Toby Jones and Dylan O’Brien. The film is based on the book The Reincarnationist Papers by D. Eric Makranz, adapted in a screenplay by Ian Shorr from a story by Todd Stein. Here's the official synopsis:

"For Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg), skills he has never learned and memories of places he has never visited haunt his daily life. Self-medicated and on the brink of a mental breakdown, Evan is sought by a secret group that call themselves 'Infinites,' revealing to him that his memories may be real—but they are from multiple past lives. The Infinites bring Evan into their extraordinary world, where a gifted few are given the ability to be reborn with their memories and knowledge accumulated over centuries. With critical secrets buried in his past, Evan must work with the Infinites to unlock the answers in his memories in a race against time to save humanity from one of their own (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who seeks to end all life to stop what he views as the cursed, endless cycle of reincarnation."

Infinite's production began in September 2019, filming in Cardiff, London, Mexico City, Guanajuato, Nepal, New York City, Scotland, Thailand, and the Alps. It had been scheduled to debut in theaters in August 2020 but, like many other films, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously set for May 28th, 2021, ViacomCBS announced in early May 2021 that it would instead release the film via the Paramount+ streaming service.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Mark Huffam, John Zaozirny, Mark Wahlberg, and Stephen Levinson produced the film. Executive Producers are Antoine Fuqua, Rafi Crohn, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer, and Valerii An.

Paramount+ launched earlier this year, replacing the CBS All Access streaming service. It is now the home of the Star Trek franchise, upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender projects, and more content built on the ViacomCBS library of intellectual properties.

Infinite will debut on Paramount+ on June 11th.