Marlon Wayans' HBO Max Comedy Special Debuts Trailer

Marlon Wayans is headed back to HBO Max with Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me. Another comedy special featuring the fan-favorite is set to begin streaming March 2 on HBO Max. The comedy legend has an entire set focusing on recent events and his famous friends like Chris Rock and Jada Pinkett Smith. But, more interestingly, he takes a look at last year's Oscars drama as someone who knows all the parties involved. Instead of blankly painting Will Smith as a bad guy, Wayans brings the perspective of a man who's career has taken its own twists and turns. The comedian writes and performs his own material and Troy Miller is aboard to direct the special. Rick Alvarez, Michael Rotenberg, and Steve Harris are aboard as executive producers as well.

"I'm excited to be back in business with HBO Max. We've had a lot of success with my last two specials so this will be great," Wayans said. "I know HBO Max and the sophisticated team of executives are notorious for being true tastemakers and snobs of comedy, so I am flattered that they found this special to be… special."



Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me Synopsis

"Filmed at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Wayans delivers a hilarious hour-long performance, unleashing his spot-on impressions and fearless physical comedy to address one of the most infamous recent events in pop culture – "the slap" that took place at the 94th Academy Awards® ceremony."

"With his inimitable blunt and boisterous style, Wayans skillfully weaves anecdotes from his own life with stories about his long-time friends, from divulging his teenage crush on Jada Pinkett Smith, getting humbled by Chris Rock in an early stand-up set, and examining the impact of Will Smith's long career. A daring tour-de-force, this special is a hysterical yet thoughtful exploration of friendship, family, mistakes, and redemption."

What Has Wayans Been Up To With HBO Max?

Here's how the streamer describes his last special, You Know What It Is: "What is Marlon's life-long fear? Exactly what you would expect: people with outie belly buttons. Marlon digs deeper to explore other fears as well, such as raising a daughter, dealing with a rebellious teenage son, and probably his greatest fear, the realization that his bad decisions are what tore his family apart. Marlon's journey towards self-awareness can be encapsulated in the simple phrase… 'You know what it is.'"

