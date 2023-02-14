The Batman Spinoff The Penguin Adds Three Surprising New Cast Members for HBO Max Series

HBO Max's The Batman spinoff series, The Penguin has added several new cast members. On Monday, Deadline reported that Michael Kelly (House of Cards, Jack Ryan), Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse, House of Sand And Fog), Deirdre O'Connell (Outer Range), and Rhenzy Feliz (Marvel's Runaways) have all been cast in the series. They join Colin Farrell, who plays Penguin, and Cristin Milioti who plays Sofia Falcone.

While it is unclear who Kelly, Aghdashloo, and O'Connell are playing in the series, Feliz is said to be playing a lead role and is believed to be playing a teen that Penguin befriends and makes his driver, though nothing official has been revealed. The series, which does not yet have a release date, will consist of eight episodes.

While plot details surrounding The Penguin are currently under wraps, it is expected to take place in the aftermath of the events of The Batman. Cristin Milioti is also set to star in the series as Sofia Falcone.

"We are thrilled to bring audiences a new version of this iconic DC character that they have never seen before," Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, said in a statement when the show was announced. "It is incredible to be working with Matt, Dylan and Lauren on continuing this story and to see Colin take his already exceptional performance in 'The Batman' to the next level."

"Colin exploded off the screen as the Penguin in 'The Batman,' and having the chance to thoroughly explore the inner life of that character on HBO Max is an absolute thrill," The Batman director Matt Reeves echoed. "Dylan and I are so excited to work with Lauren in continuing Oz's story as he grabs violently for power in Gotham."

"I have long been a fan of the world of 'The Batman,' and Matt's film is such a powerful and bold entry into the canon. I am excited and humbled to continue telling stories in the grimy world of Gotham City – and what better excuse to channel my inner villain than to tell the story of Oswald Cobblepot? I am thrilled to work with Colin, Matt, Dylan, 6th & Idaho, Warners, and HBO Max as we work to bring this story to the screen," said showrunner Lauren LeFranc.

