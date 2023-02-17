Love and Death Trailer Reveals Elizabeth Olsen's New HBO Max Series

After buzzed-about performances in WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Elizabeth Olsen is headed into a new realm of television. On Thursday, HBO Max unveiled the first trailer for Love and Death, a new live-action drama series led by Olsen and Jesse Plemons. In addition to unveiling the trailer, HBO Max also revealed that the series will premiere on their platform on Thursday, April 27th.

Starring alongside Olsen and Plemons in Love and Death are Patrick Fugit, Lily Rabe, Keir Gilchrist, Elizabeth Marvel, Tom Pelphrey, and Krysten Ritter. Love and Death will be produced by Lionsgate Television, with executive producers including David E. Kelley, Nicole Kidman, Scott Brown and Megan Creydt of Texas Monthly, Matthew Tinker, Michael Klick and Helen Verno.

What is Love and Death about?

Love and Death is based on the true-crime story of Texas housewife Candy Montgomery (played by Olsen), who murdered her friend from church, Betty Gore, with an axe in 1980. The series will be inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, as well as a series of articles from Texas Monthly. This is the second high-profile adaptation of Montgomery's story, after the Hulu miniseries Candy led by Jessica Biel.

"This is a gripping story about the frustrations and desires of two women in a small town that culminates in a terrible act of violence," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max, when the series was first announced. "We are thrilled to be partnering with David, Lesli, Nicole, and Per and incredibly fortunate to have Elizabeth at the center of our story to bring out all the layers of Candy that make this story so unforgettable."

"We cannot imagine a more perfect artist to play the leading role of Candy than Elizabeth Olsen," said Kevin Beggs, chairman of Lionsgate Television Group. Her talent, charisma and energy can bewitch audiences like no other. We're proud to be collaborating with a world-class creative team of Lesli, David and Nicole on this thrilling and intriguing series and to bring another exciting premium property to our partners at HBO Max."

