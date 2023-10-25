Martin Scorsese Speaks Out on Quentin Tarantino’s Retirement And Why He’s Not Ready to Quit Yet

It’s been long said Quentin Tarantino’s 10th movie would be his last. The filmmaker has revealed the movie will be called The Movie Critic, focusing on a real-life film critic who wrote for an adult magazine. While Tarantino has remained steadfast in retiring once the film has been released, Martin Scorsese says he sees no end in sight for his own career. In a new interview in support of Killers of the Flower Moon, Scorsese said he has no plans to retire anytime soon.

“He’s a writer,” Scorsese told the Associated Press of Tarantino’s career. “It’s a different thing. I come up with stories. I get attracted to stories through other people. All different means, different ways. And so I think it’s a different process…I respect writers and I wish I could. I wish I could just be in a room and create these novels, not films, novels.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m curious about everything still,” the filmmaker added. “That’s one of the things. If I’m curious about something I think I’ll find a way. If I hold out and hold up, I’ll find a way to try to make something of it on film, but I have to be curious about the subject. My curiosity is still there. I couldn’t speak for Quentin Tarantino or others who are able to create this work in their world.”

Why is Quentin Tarantino retiring?

The filmmaker has long said he only intends to retire from filmmaking, but may turn to television or prose.

“I am ending the filmography,” Tarantino told Deadline earlier this year. “It’s just time. It’s just time to go out. I like the idea of going out on top. I like the idea of giving it my all for 30 years and then saying, ‘OK, that’s enough.’ And I don’t like working to diminishing returns. And I mean, now is a good time because I mean, what even is a motion picture anyway anymore? Is it just something that they show on Apple? That would be diminishing returns.”

Killers of the Flower Moon is now in theaters while The Movie Critic has yet to set a release date.