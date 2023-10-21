Taylor Swift Concert Movie Beating Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon at the Box Office

Taylor Swift's tour movie will remain atop the box office for a second weekend, denying the spot to Martin Scorsese's latest movie, Killers of the Flower Moon. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour had this week's best Friday, earning $10 million on its way to a projected $32 million second weekend. Killers of the Flower Moon earned $9.4 on its first day and is on its way toward a $23 million weekend debut. Killers of the Flower Moon is a historical drama based on a string of murders in the 1920s that targeted the Osage Nation in Oklahoma after the tribe discovered oil on its land. The film has been hailed as a sobering look at the crimes and blood upon which the United States is built. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is a recording of portions of three nights of the pop star's recent tour.

Jamie Jirak reviewed Killers of the Flower Moon for ComicBook.com, awarding the film 4.5 out of 5 possible stars. She writes, "Killers of the Flower Moon is a heartbreaking true story that depicts a vicious time in the country's history. The film is beautifully shaped by Scorsese's direction and amplified by Gladstone's performance. While moviegoers should not overlook the fact that this story about Native Americans was told by a white man through the perspective of a white man, the care put into the film allows it to succeed. Don't be afraid of the run time, because Killers of the Flower Moon is worth seeing on the big screen."

The top five films at the box office also include Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Disney's seasonally appropriate re-release of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Blumhouse's The Exorcist: Believer. The list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend is in the works.