Marvel's Anson Mount Has Had Talks About Black Bolt Return

Anson Mount is speaking out about his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star portrayed Black Bolt, the unspeaking king of the Inhumans, in Marvel's Inhumans TV series that aired eight episodes on ABC in 2017. Mount reprised the role in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, making a cameo as a member of Earth-838's Illuminati: a cabal of superheroes that included Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), the Maria Rambeau Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Reed Richards (John Krasinski) of the Fantastic Four, and Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) of the X-Men.

The Black Bolt of Earth-838 met his end during an encounter with the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) when she used his sonic super powers against him, but the multiverse means Blackagar lives on. Asked if he's received an offer to return to the MCU, Mount told RadioTimes.com: "If the answer was yes I wouldn't be able to tell you — but the answer is no, so I can. I've had some informal conversations with the powers [at] Marvel and it's a conversation, but they've got their current phase that they need to do."

He continued: "I don't know, we'll see. I would love to jump back into the cowl and do it again. I love Black Bolt as a character."

For Inhumans, Mount developed his own Black Bolt sign language to communicate with Medusa (Serinda Swan) and the rest of the royal family living on Attilan. The character, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in the pages of Fantastic Four, has sonic powers capable of leveling entire cities with just a whisper.

After going multiversal in Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU Phase 5 will continue to explore the Marvel multiverse in the upcoming Loki season 2, the animated What If...? season 2, and Deadpool 3. Marvel's Multiverse Saga will culminate in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, which is expected to feature crossovers and cameos akin to Multiverse of Madness.

"Getting the call from [Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige] was one of the most unexpected of my life," Mount tweeted last year about his Black Bolt return. "It was an honor & joy to finally work [with] [Doctor Strange 2 director] Sam Raimi who reached out to engage me on how best to do this. Beyond grateful for the experience."

Marvel's Inhumans and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are available to stream on Disney+. New episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premiere Thursdays on Paramount+.