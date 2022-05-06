Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Black Bolt Star Breaks Silence on MCU Return

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured a number of surprising appearances from faces familiar to Marvel fans who have followed projects developed outside of the Marvel Studios umbrella. Among other actors playing variant versions of Marvel heroes they have played elsewhere was Anson Mount, giving another shot to the Inhuman leader known as Black Bolt. Mount portrayed the character on Marvel's The Inhumans TV series which only lasted for one season. Following the return to Marvel, Mount opened up on Twitter about suiting up, once more.

"Finally able to discuss this [without] providing too many spoilers," Mount said in a tweet. "Getting the call from [Kevin Feige] was one of the most unexpected of my life. It was an honor & joy to finally work [with] Sam Raimi who reached out to engage me on how best to do this. Beyond grateful for the experience."

Mount shared an illustrated image of Black Bolt with the statement. Official photos of the character in the Strange sequel have not yet been released. The version of the character in the art shared by Mount reflects the comics-accurate version of the suit which he got to wear in the Marvel Studios film. See it for yourself below!

Finally able to discuss this w/out providing too many spoilers. Getting the call from @Kevfeige was one of the most unexpected of my life. It was an honor & joy to finally work w/ Sam Raime who reached out to engage me on how best to do this. Beyond grateful for the experience 🤯 pic.twitter.com/aRIwr8A4E7 — Anson Mount (@ansonmount) May 17, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi teased what cameos in the film could mean ahead of its release, speaking vaguely to preserve spoilers in an interview with Rolling Stone. "I think if that situation appears, sometimes the best answer is to just let the character who's experiencing this new character react truthfully. Now, if there was a famous character from another universe that appeared in Multiverse of Madness, I'm not sure that our Doctor Strange would even know who he was; he might blow him off and not make it any big deal at all,' Raimi said. "I think a truthful response can sometimes be the funniest or the most engaging for an audience. You put them in a position like, 'Man, you don't know who that guy is? Oh, my God!' It's like if some schmo was meeting James Bond onscreen for the first time, and said, 'Buddy, you'll have the martini the way I serve it. Get me?' 'Don't you know that's James Bond?!' That's a different kind of fun for the audience to have."

Were you excited to see Anson Mount's Black Bolt appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Share your thoughts in the comment section. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now playing in theaters.