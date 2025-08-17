The MCU Has a Rotten Tomatoes Record That May Never Be Broken

Since 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been breaking records left and right, upping the ante across the board. It’s had everything from box office hits, such as the highest-grossing solo superhero film and the biggest opening weekends for IMAX. Likewise, the MCU has even made it into the Guinness World Records, thanks to Wesley Snipes. We’re not going to sit here and pretend that every record broken has been a positive one, as Marvel has seen its fair share of slumps. Most fans will be quick to point out what hasn’t worked for the larger MCU. For example, Marvel famously caused a bit of burnout with its fans after releasing too many simultaneous projects.

With Marvel officially moving into its planned Phase Six, it’s now clear that the MCU has a new record to brag about. With The Fantastic Four: First Steps officially out in the wild, we’re looking at a total of 37 MCU movies, and their ratings say a lot about the franchise. Taking a look at the Rotten Tomatoes ratings for all 37 films reveals that the franchise has more films certified “Fresh” by Rotten Tomatoes standards. Out of the 37 films, 29 are “Fresh,” putting the franchise at a cozy 78%.

Certified Fresh Marvel Productions

Dedicated fans won’t have a difficult time guessing the top-rated films of the MCU, with Black Panther, Avengers: Endgame, Iron Man, Thor: Ragnarok, and Spider-Man: No Way Home ranking in the top five. None of these films dip below 93%. In fact, viewers will have to look to the 13th spot to see any film get a rating below 90% (Doctor Strange, coming in at 89%).

Interestingly, the two newest films are sitting right below Doctor Strange, in the 14th and 15th spots, respectively. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is holding steady at 86%, while Thunderbolts* has a solid 88% (despite its box office failure).

As predicted, the films failing to land a certified “Fresh” status are largely sequels, with a few exceptions. Eternals and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sit on the bottom, not too far below Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Marvel’s Record-Breaking Trends

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to breaking records and making a name for itself. While recent years may show the franchise is struggling to find the right path forward, early years showcased a strong plan. Iron Man came out swinging, and that character became a huge part of many stories, including Marvel’s highest-grossing film, Avengers: Endgame. Incidentally, that film battled for the highest-grossing film of all time, totaling $2.797 billion at the global box office.

Those numbers starkly contrast the conclusion to Marvel’s Phase 5, which reportedly only brought in $3.66 billion in total. That includes the numbers from Deadpool & Wolverine, so it’s safe to say that the earnings dropped significantly during Phase 5. To see the two most recent films ranking well may offer some hope and guidance to future Marvel productions.

Closest Comparisons

Given how massive the MCU is, spanning dozens of films, characters, and events, it may seem challenging to find an accurate comparison for record purposes. However, one franchise that comes surprisingly close is James Bond. It’s beloved series that goes back decades, totaling 26 films to date. Given all the talk about reboots and recasting, we’ll probably be seeing newer additions sooner rather than later.

Out of those 26 Bond films, 19 landed a Fresh rating. That’s 73%, which is incredibly impressive, given the range of actors, styles, and eras the franchise has encompassed. The top five films, Goldfinger (1964), From Russia With Love (1963), Dr. No (1962), Casino Royale (2006), and Skyfall (2012), all sit comfortably above the 90% mark.

Ultimately, the records of major franchises such as the MCU and Bond help us gain more insight into what is and isn’t working in the industry. Marvel’s numbers give them an edge to records like these, but we’re seeing them happen more often across the industry.

The industry is changing, as it is now taking more to get people into theaters for major releases. How the industry continues to change, and what that means for our favorite franchises, remains to be seen. News revolving around Avengers: Doomsday makes it clear that Marvel execs are aware of this, and they’re quickly trying to formulate a plan for their future.

