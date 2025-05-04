Thunderbolts* Breaks Up the MCU’s Best Bromance

Despite being a franchise that focuses on action, the Marvel Cinematic Universe cares an awful lot about its characters being happy. It’s a monumental occasion when a movie leaves its heroes worse than it found them, but when it does, the one silver lining is that just about everyone has someone by their side. Friendships have been a major part of the MCU since the beginning, and the franchise’s latest installment, Thunderbolts*, sees several new ones form. Like most movies about bad guys teaming up, it takes a bit for the members of the titular team to warm up to one another. However, when they finally embrace, their relationships are ironclad after going through a trial by fire together.

The creation of the new team is so exciting that it’s easy to overlook how it may ruffle some feathers. Thunderbolts* addresses that during its post-credits scene, revealing that the MCU’s best bromance is no more.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Thunderbolts*

The Thunderbolts Destroy a Years-Long MCU Friendship

After helping Bob escape The Void and saving New York, the Thunderbolts turn their attention to Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who is the reason the city found itself in danger. She thinks quick on her feet, though, introducing the team to the press as the “New Avengers.” It shocks everyone, but since each member of the Thunderbolts wants to turn over a new leaf, they embrace their new roles as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. They operate as a team for over a year before the events of the post-credits scene, which sees an argument start about Sam Wilson, aka Captain America.

Captain America: Brave New World‘s final moments see Sam take Thunderbolt Ross’s advice and start to form a new Avengers team. He recruits his wingman, Joaquin Torres, first, and while he doesn’t mention any other potential members, it’s clear he has a plan. Unfortunately, he doesn’t act quickly enough, and his pal Bucky and the rest of the New Avengers beat him to the punch. A legal dispute breaks out, with Sam trademarking the name “Avengers” and forcing the former Thunderbolts to start scrambling. Bucky mentions he spoke to Sam about the issue, but it didn’t go well, which is surprising because they are on good terms in Brave New World. It appears Sam feels betrayed by his friend and doesn’t mind setting things back to the way they were years before.

Bucky & Sam Have Been at Odds Before in the MCU

Even without counting all the times Bucky tries to kill Sam while under Hydra’s control in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the two heroes have had plenty of spats. They can’t stand each other in Captain America: Civil War because Sam holds a grudge from the previous movie, and even after they put their differences aside in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, they go at it again in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Bucky doesn’t appreciate Sam giving up Cap’s shield and letting John Walker take it. However, Sam and Bucky fighting the new Cap to get it back and stopping a super-soldier army from doing real damage helps bring them closer together. Unfortunately, Bucky joining the New Avengers, even if it wasn’t really his choice, undoes all that hard work and puts the heroes back at square one for the time being.

Avengers: Doomsday is sure to touch on the beef, especially since there will seemingly be two Avengers teams operating at the same time. It probably won’t be all that different from the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War when Iron Man and Captain America take different groups to fight Thanos and his army. That didn’t end so well for the heroes of the MCU, however, so it’s in the best interest of everyone that Sam and Bucky patch things up and become a united front before things go off the rails.

