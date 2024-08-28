Deadpool & Wolverine: Every Box Office Record Broken by the Marvel Movie

Deadpool & Wolverine was looked at as the comeback kid hopeful for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after the franchise had stumbled through several turbulent years. Now, just a month after it was released in theaters, Deadpool & Wolverine truly looks like “Marvel Jesus,” having broken the billion-dollar barrier at the box office; rekindling the hype for the MCU, and even bringing some long overdue vindication for the earlier era of 20th Century Fox’s Marvel Movie Universe.

To date (at the time of writing this), Deadpool & Wolverine opened to a whopping $211.4M domestically and $444.6M internationally in its first weekend, before going on to earn $1.216 billion worldwide – $581.1M domestically, and $634.8M internationally in its first month. But do you know just how many records Deadpool & Wolverine is running through? If not, read below for the full list of the film’s accomplishments, because it may just surprise you!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Every Box Office Record Deadpool & Wolverine Has Broken

Biggest Global Opening since Avatar: The Way of Water – with its $439M global opening, Deadpool & Wolverine falls just behind Avatar 2‘s $441.7M global opening.

Biggest Domestic Opening Ever for Ryan Reynolds – Reynolds is a big celebrity, but his previous biggest opening for a film was the original Deadpool, which earned $132.4M domestically. Deadpool 2 would fall short of the original, opening at $125.5M in 2018.

Biggest Domestic Opening Ever for Hugh Jackman – Jackman’s previous biggest opening was also an X-Men film: X-Men: The Last Stand earned $102.7M in its opening weekend, back in 2006.

Biggest Domestic Opening Ever for Shawn Levy – Levy’s previous debut was Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian, the second film of that series, which opened at $54.1M in 2009.

Highest Domestic July opening weekend of all-time – Deadpool & Wolverine killed its Disney competition by surpassing the opening of Disney’s live-action version of The Lion King ($191.8M) back in 2019.

Highest Grossing X-Men Movie Ever at the Domestic Box Office – X-Men: The Last Stand brought in $234.3M domestically, making Deadpool & Wolverine’s $500M+ domestic gross a significant jump in profits. That Marvel Cinematic Universe label makes a difference…

Deadpool & Wolverine has officially made the Marvel Cinematic Universe the highest-grossing film franchise of all time, earning $30 billion over 34 releases. It’s also the 34th consecutive MCU release to debut at No. 1 at the domestic box office.

The highest domestic opening weekend of 2024 (so far). The highest domestic opening since Spider-Man: No Way Home opened to $260.1M in December of 2021.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now in sixth place for films with the highest domestic opening weekend of all time. It marks the sixth sixth-highest opening day at the Domestic Box Office, having earned $96M in its first day.

Fourth highest superhero opening weekend of all time (following Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Avengers: Infinity War).

Second-highest opening weekend for a third installment of all time.

Disney films now occupy 16 of the top 20 slots for opening domestic weekends of all time; the MCU holds 11 places in that same top 20. Disney also has five of the top six opening weekends of all-time at the domestic box office.

Highest opening weekend ever for an R-rated release in the US, with $233.1M internationally, surpassing Joker ($147M) in 2019.

Highest international opening weekend since Avatar: The Way of Water, surpassing Inside Out 2 ($223M). Highest opening weekend of 2024 in Germany, UK, Australia and Japan (non-local) as well as many smaller markets.

Biggest R-Rated Monday at Domestic box office with $24.4M.

Biggest R-Rated Tuesday at Domestic box office with $25.3M.

Deadpool & Wolverine is still in theaters, and still breaking records.

Source: Deadline