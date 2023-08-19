Marvel Star Confirms Black Widow's Ending Was "Reworked" During Filming

Marvel Studios is hard at work developing their upcoming The Multiverse Saga slate, including many surprising projects. Among those projects are films like Blade, Fantastic Four, and even Thunderbolts. The latter of which will see the return of two characters that were introduced in 2020's Black Widow movie. Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Red Guardian (David Harbour) will return in the film, which will act as a sort of sequel to Black Widow, and Harbour is already gushing about the project. But while the actor gushed about Thunderbolts, he revealed something interesting about Black Widow's ending.

David Harbour Says Black Widow's Ending Was Reworked

While appearing on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, Harbour revealed that Marvel reworked the ending of Black Widow as they were shooting the film.

"The interesting thing about Marvel that's so great about them is they do rework stuff even big productions," Harbour revealed. "Like Black Widow, the entire third act was reworked as we were shooting which is incredible and so they just want that freedom."

David Harbour's Red Guardian Will Return in Thunderbolts

With the film's unknown story, Thunderbolts is expected to follow the Marvel Comics team of the same name, an alliance of antiheroes and villains who are forced to work for the government. Jake Schreier (Paper Towns, Beef) helms Thunderbolts from a script by Lee Sung Jin (Beef). Production was initially set to begin this summer, but the ongoing strikes have delayed that.

"I just made a joke about [how] it's like Dungeons and Dragons, where you meet in a tavern and it's like there's a dwarf drinking a beer and then there's like an elvish figure over there, we all come together and then there's this ghost... it's not gonna happen like that, I don't think," Harbour previously told us. "But I think that's one of the mysteries of the movie is what is their relationship, and as you say, there is a lot of exciting things as you wrap up the next phase in terms of sort of what their part of the whole universe is in this random, chaotic way. So, you know, we can't say too much at this point, but they're an exciting introduction of this team together again, that's going to be a lot of fun."

Thunderbolts stars Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as The Winter Soldier, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Wyatt Russel as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Val, Ayo Edebiri, Steven Yeun and Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross.

Black Widow is exclusively streaming on Disney+ while Thunderbolts is expected to arrive in theaters on December 20, 2024. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we learn them!