ComicBook Nation: Marvel’s Eternals Final Trailer & WWE Summer Slam Preview

In this episode of ComicBook Nation Podcast we break down Marvel’s Eternals Final Trailer and the first reactions to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings; preview WWE SummerSlam and NXT TakeOver 36, and review the latest episodes of What If…? And DC’s Titans season 3!

There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below:

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture - with movies, tv, comics, and video games all regular features, and hot genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling featured regularly. No matter what your level of geekdom, we have something for you to dig into.

New episodes are launched every Wednesday, so be sure to subscribe now so you don't miss out!

After every show we'll keep the discussion on Twitter with the #ComicBookNation hashtag, and you can also keep up with ComicBook.com and show hosts Kofi Outlaw, Janell Wheeler, and Matt Aguilar via the Twitter handles, listed below:

Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments!