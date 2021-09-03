Marvel's Shang-Chi: First Reactions Surface Online
At long last, Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has held its Hollywood premiere, and is already garnering extremely positive reviews from those in attendance at Tinsel Town's El Capitan Theater Monday night. While official reviews aren't due out for another week or so, Disney allowed those in attendance to share their spoiler-free thoughts on social media in an attempt to generate some hyped for the movie.
Still over two weeks from release, hype shall be had because the reactions poring in are overwhelmingly positive.
"Shang-Chi is a movie that ended up on a 'Wouldn't It Be Great' list where 'Wouldn't it be great if we could do this as a movie,' probably twenty years ago," Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously told Rotten Tomatoes. "It's a great story of a young man that realizes his father is essentially one of the world's greatest supervillains and one of the world's greatest criminals. How do you process that? And how do you deal with that as a child? How do you evolve beyond that?"
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about the Simu Liu-starring feature.
Never Before Seen Action
prevnext
#ShangChi is awesome. This movie hits all that Marvel does well (pacing, humor, character) and adds action like we’ve never seen from the MCU before! 👏🏻👏🏻
Lots of people are about to have a new favorite Marvel hero.
Darker than expected. Loads of fun. Integral to MCU Phase 4!👀 pic.twitter.com/YI3jkwLuq6— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 17, 2021
Jaw Dropping Action
prevnext
#shangchi is the perfect balance of fun, heart and action! And when I say action, I mean jaw dropping action! @SimuLiu is the perfect addition to the #MCU! pic.twitter.com/D29Pll741Y— The Illuminerdi (@The_Illuminerdi) August 17, 2021
Emotional
prevnext
I’m emotional and absolutely in LOVE with this movie. I’m ready to watch this again and again! Also hot damn Tony Leung and Simu Liu 😍 #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/Oe7nZBNb66— 《💗josephine✨》 (@josephinespeaks) August 17, 2021
Phenomenal
prevnext
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is PHENOMENAL. Get hyped. Even fight scene/action sequence is better than the last. @SimuLiu fully embraces the marvel superhero role. Amazing imagery. Killer soundtrack. You’ll want to see this on the big screen. #shangchi— Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) August 17, 2021
Unlike Anything Before
prevnext
I WATCHED #SHANGCHI!!!
It’s an amazing blend of East meets West! Hong Kong martial arts action comes to the #MCU & CHANGES THE GAME!!!
It’s emotional, beautiful & HILARIOUS!
This isn’t like ANY MCU film to date. WOW! #Marvel #MCU @shangchi @MarvelStudios @SimuLiu @awkwafina pic.twitter.com/iEEJ0v1DXA— POC Culture (@POC_Culture) August 17, 2021
Another Hit
prevnext
#ShangChi is fantastic. It's full of INCREDIBLE, beautifully choreographed fight scenes and full of badass women. Get ready to know Simu Liu's name if you don't already. Marvel has another hit on its hands. pic.twitter.com/3efV1kzJ7O— Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) August 17, 2021
Distinct Vibe
I really dug #ShangChi! There is a lot not in the trailers (maybe avoid ads in the next couple of weeks I fear will show more?) and it has its own vibe and distinct elements that make it stand out and not feel like a standard origin story. And Simu Liu makes for an awesome hero.— Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) August 17, 2021
*****0comments
Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which is currently set for release on September 3rd.
What other characters do you think will end up popping up in Shang-Chi? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!prev