Marvel's Shang-Chi: First Reactions Surface Online

At long last, Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has held its Hollywood premiere, and is already garnering extremely positive reviews from those in attendance at Tinsel Town's El Capitan Theater Monday night. While official reviews aren't due out for another week or so, Disney allowed those in attendance to share their spoiler-free thoughts on social media in an attempt to generate some hyped for the movie.

Still over two weeks from release, hype shall be had because the reactions poring in are overwhelmingly positive.

"Shang-Chi is a movie that ended up on a 'Wouldn't It Be Great' list where 'Wouldn't it be great if we could do this as a movie,' probably twenty years ago," Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously told Rotten Tomatoes. "It's a great story of a young man that realizes his father is essentially one of the world's greatest supervillains and one of the world's greatest criminals. How do you process that? And how do you deal with that as a child? How do you evolve beyond that?"

