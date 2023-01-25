Marvel Fan Art Imagines Jason Isaacs as the X-Men’s Magneto for the MCU

Marvel Studios will officially launch their Phase 5 slate of projects with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania as the first film to be released. Secret Invasion will likely be the first Disney+ series they release for the year, and everything is looking great for Phase 5. One thing that the MCU seems lacking in is the presence of the Brotherhood, led by Magneto, with the X-Men lineup of characters currently on the back burner. We previously got to see Patrick Stewart return as Professor Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and fans were wondering if we'd see Ian McKellen or Michael Fassbender return as Magneto or if a new actor would take their place. One artist seems to think that the studio should recast and go with Harry Potter alum and Star Trek Discovery star Jason Isaacs and he even created a cool piece of fan art to show how the actor could look.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Clements.Ink created a new design that shows how the Star Trek Discovery star could look as the iconic X-Men character. In the fan art, Isaacs gets Magneto's classic Marvel comics look and it fits him really well. While there have been no rumors about Isaacs playing the character, it sure is a fun concept that will get fans excited. You can check out the fan art below!

The next Marvel Studios film to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on February 17th!

