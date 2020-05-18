Marvel Fans Argue Captain America: Civil War Is an Avengers Movie, Not Captain America 3
Marvel fans split into Team Captain America versus Team Avengers while debating whether Captain America: Civil War, which divided Earth's mightiest heroes into two warring factions led by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), is actually Avengers 3. After the ending of the World War II-set Captain America: The First Avenger brought the long-lost Rogers into modern day, the star-spangled superhero partnered with the Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) to unravel a conspiracy involving best friend Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), a brainwashed assassin for the HYDRA organization, in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.
The final installment of the Captain America trilogy found the Avengers on opposite sides of a new status quo created by the government-imposed Sokovia Accords, a system of accountability intended to keep superheroes in check.
While Rogers found himself again fighting to protect his childhood best friend — secretly manipulated by Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) and framed for a bombing that killed Wakanda King T'Chaka (John Kani), father of the vengeful T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) — Rogers also emerged as the de facto leader of a movement opposing oversight, arguing the Avengers should remain free to defend humanity without government interference.
When the debate escalated into a friend-versus-friend feud, forcing the Avengers to pick sides, the conflict pit Team Cap — Bucky, Falcon, Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) — against Team Iron Man, backed by allies Black Widow, Black Panther, Vision (Paul Bettany), War Machine (Don Cheadle), and a newly recruited Spider-Man (Tom Holland).
The fallout of Civil War would ultimately tee up both Avengers: Infinity War — the Avengers lost to Thanos (Josh Brolin) because the team disbanded over Steve and Tony's rift — and the upcoming Black Widow, set in-between the events of Civil War and Infinity War. Wounds wouldn't fully heal until Avengers: Endgame, which wrapped up character arcs for both Steve and Tony first set up by their fractured relationship in Civil War.
civil war wasn’t even a captain america movie it was an avengers movie . i’m still waiting for captain america 3— maria ✿ (@cevanspascal) May 18, 2020
The best Captain America movies are ranked like this:— SheNerdsOut (@SheNerdsOut) May 18, 2020
1) Winter Soldier - fight sequences/character development
2) First Avenger - good origin story, stellar casting obviously
Uh sorry, Civil War isn't a Captain America movie, it's what Avengers 2 should've been. pic.twitter.com/pkU44G9zg7
imo civil war served as more of an avengers film than a stand alone cap film, and with that being said, @ChrisEvans @Marvel we deserve a final cap movie to complete the trilogy— violet ⎊ nsfr | dj spoilers (@ragncrok) May 18, 2020
Since Captain America #CivilWar is trending, let me say it IS my fav Cap A movie but really it's Avengers 2.5 AND ultimately I wish we'd gotten a REAL Avengers flick before it showing the NEW Avengers as a unit just once before CW split 'em up! #FirstAvenger #WinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/DOIDttvoug— DanDoesn't Care 😈 (@DanDDoes) May 18, 2020
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Captain America: The First Avenger
That's it, Cap only has 2 solo films. 🤷🏾♂️ https://t.co/7epzNp0XQ8— TheFliteCast (@TheFliteCast) May 17, 2020
I'll get in on this because I love Cap.
1. Winter Soldier (by FAR my favorite of the avengers collection)— C.B. Carter (@CBCarterBooks) May 18, 2020
2. First Avenger
3. Civil War (eh. Not really a Captain America movie and also, not that good of a story) https://t.co/obvOU2ub32
You can never really have a “Captain America DVD box set”, or even an Iron Man one. These movies are not a traditional series, but all chapters in the “AVENGERS” story. Civil War is a sequel to Ultron, not Winter Soldier.— Tim Doyle- STAY HOME AND WASH YOUR HANDS (@NakatomiTim) May 18, 2020
Hurm. https://t.co/sPOTnxenuJ
There is not a worst, because these films are great. However—
1.) First Avenger— cece (@ceceeastland) May 18, 2020
2.) winter soldier
3.) civil war (its an avengers movie, not a cap solo movie) https://t.co/oGumLubcv2
They are great movies on their own, but not as a whole(Civil War is more of an unofficial Avengers film). Iron Man is a better trilogy pic.twitter.com/SaFHtLktuj— Rob Bruckner (@RobBruckner2) May 18, 2020
Ironman has more screentime than Cap in Civil War. It was an Avengers movie if it was anything in my eyes.— xylophone of death (@romantical) May 18, 2020
