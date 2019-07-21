Black Widow Confirmed to Take Place After Captain America: Civil War and Will Reveal ‘Budapest’ Story

Black Widow has been slowly creeping in with her next outing, and the former Soviet spy will be back before long. After a long period of rumors, fans were all told today at San Diego Comic-Con that Natasha Romanoff would be getting her own solo film. And now, fans have got a few details about the film to boot.

So… Budapest? It has been a long time coming, and fans will see their wait was worth it. We are finally getting that backstory.

According to a report by Discussing Film, Marvel Studios will be exploring the story of Budapest. The first time fans heard of this arc was way back when in The Avengers. The 2012 Joss Whedon movie saw Hawkeye and Black Widow talk about their days in Budapest, and that is where Natasha got some solid red in her ledger.

Continuing, the SDCC panel confirmed the movie will be set after the events of Captain America: Civil War. Fans will get to see what happened to Natasha after she pushed back against Black Panther to let Steve and Bucky go on their big mission. As a renegade, it seems Natasha will end up being confronted by demons in her past, and that will tie into Budapest down the line.

So far, there is no word if Jeremy Renner will appear in Black Widow. Word was given on the rest of the cast though. Scarlett Johansson will be joined by Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, O-T Fagbenle, and Ray Winstone on the big screen.

If you want to know more about Black Widow, you can find out soon. The film is expected to drop on May 1, 2020. Oh, and you can read a footage summary of the reel shown at Hall H below:

“Footage goes back to the Age of Ultron flashbacks. Cut over to scenes from Avengers, Civil War. She narrates and says she got this family because of it. She’s made mistakes. She betrayed Tony by stopping Black Panther. The Marvel Studios logo plays.

BUDAPEST. She goes in a spiral staircase, entering a room with a gun. “I know you know I’m out here,” she said. “Wanna talk like grown ups?” She comes face to face with Pugh’s character and they aim at each other as Pugh backs into a kitchen. They end up in a. fight with their hands, destroying the kitchen. Black Widow tries to hold her down and gag her with a towel but ends up getting tossed over. Cabinets are destroyed. A knife is pulled out. The score is reminscent of the Winter Soldier appearing in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. A magnificent fight follows in the living room as the women end up trying to choke one another out with a curtain. Natasha calls her “sis” and they have a drink. Cut to motorcycle chases. Gun fights. Running through streets. Jumping through windows. “I got red in my ledger. I’d like to wipe it out.” Taskmaster, complete with a logo on a shield and mask takes shots from her and blocks them. The two fight on a bridge at night after a logo plays — they move very similarly.”

So, are you going to be checking out this movie? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!