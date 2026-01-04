7 Most Powerful Versions of Doctor Doom

From One World Under Doom to Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel has been making sure that no one forgets why Victor Von Doom, aka Doctor Doom, is one of the greatest supervillains of all time. The ruler of Latveria and a practically unrivaled master of science and magic, Doctor Doom has more than earned his superiority complex. However, despite this impressive resume, Doom is always striving to increase his power so he can finally destroy the Fantastic Four and take over the world. Both the primary Earth-616 incarnation of Doom and countless other versions across infinite alternate universes have achieved god-like power, becoming threats to the entire multiverse.

Whether by channeling cosmic power or mastering dark magic, Marvel Comics’ ultimate villain is willing to do anything to ensure that all of humanity bends to the will of Doom.

7) Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Doom

In Marvel’s most recent storyline, One World Under Doom, the titular villain is appointed the new Sorcerer Supreme and finally achieved his dream of world domination. Through his mastery of manipulation and magic, every nation on Earth conceded its power to Doom, giving him complete control over the planet. In the short time that Doom ruled Earth, he brought about world peace and destroyed Hydra. However, Doom accomplished these good deeds by feeding on the energy of millions of Latvian souls, thereby exponentially increasing his already formidable power. By absorbing the life force of an entire country, Doom pulled off incredible feats like banishing the demon lord Dormammu to another dimension, making the Thing human again, and defeating the combined forces of the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men.

6) Doom the Living Planet

On Earth-10964, Doom finally took on a form as big as his massive ego. In this universe, an aging Doctor Doom decided to cheat death by uploading his mind into that of Ego, the Living Planet. The process was so destructive that it not only killed Ego but also most of humanity as well. In his planetary form, Doom could fly across the universe faster than the speed of light, manipulate matter on a cosmic scale, and devour worlds. He can also release legions of killer robots onto planets to enforce his will. The only weapon strong enough to destroy this version of Doom was a gun that could fire the primordial Phoenix Force as a bullet.

5) End of Time Doom

When Loki wiped out humanity on Earth-14412, Doom was among the few survivors. Over the following millennia, Doom obtained numerous upgrades, making him one of the most powerful beings of his universe. He acquired the power of the Starbrand, Iron Fist, Spirit of Vengeance, and the title of Sorcerer Supreme. When King Thor and his daughters restored life to a desolate Earth, Doom sought to undermine their progress and seize their godly artifacts for himself. He reduced a Phoenix-Force avatar Wolverine to bones and subjected King Thor to a mind-breaking Penance Stare. King Thor, wielding a Phoenix-Force-infused Mjolnir, battled Doom for 99 years without rest. Even though Doom lost the nearly century-long conflict, he survived by turning himself into a living planet just like his Earth-10964 counterpart.

4) Doom Supreme

Hailing from Earth-22215, Doom Supreme became both the Sorcerer and Necromancer Supreme of his world before becoming a multiversal threat. After conquering his world, Doom Supreme founded the Multiversal Masters of Evil, and together they traveled travel back in time to wipe out the Avengers of 1,000,000 BC, ensuring that the age of heroes never came to pass on dozens of alternate worlds. Doom Supreme has effortlessly slaughtered countless versions of Odin, the Phoenix, Ghost Rider, Starbrand, and more. Even worse, Doom Supreme’s face is so horrifying that anyone who looks at it goes insane and becomes his loyal servant. This ability allowed Doom Supreme to form an army of Doctor Doom variants who had their minds broken, including the living planet Doom from Earth-14412.

3) Doctor Doomactus

When Gamora obtained the Infinity Stones, she trapped every person in the universe in the Soul World, a dimension that resides inside the Soul Stone. This action had the unintended consequence of merging various characters into amalgamated heroes and villains, each with all-new histories. One of the most powerful fusions introduced was Doctor Doomactus, a terrifying combination of Doctor Doom and Galactus. Fueled by the infinite Power Cosmic, when Doomactus arrives at a planet, he either consumes it to quell his endless hunger or replaces all sentient life present with Doombots who endlessly praise him. Having destroyed countless civilizations, Doctor Doomactus combines the worst qualities of two of Marvel’s most dangerous villains.

2) Beyonder Doom

In the original Secret Wars storyline, Doctor Doom briefly gains the Beyonder’s omnipotent power before losing it due to his psychological limitations. However, on Earth-90251, Doom never lost the Beyonder’s power and became an unstoppable god. After effortlessly wiping out all of Earth’s heroes, Doom casually added the Infinity Stones to his arsenal and rescued his mother from Hell. With his infinite reality-warping capabilities, Doom then commenced a 400-year-long war against the Celestials, who are all-powerful beings as old as the multiverse itself. Although Doom emerged victorious, the war left Earth lifeless. Doom used the last of his power to restore the Earth, leaving him powerless.

1) God Emperor Doom

During the second Secret Wars storyline, Doctor Doom killed the omnipotent Beyonders, using their power to save the remnants of the dying multiverse. With his newfound power, Doom became the ruler of Battleworld, a patchwork planet assembled from the pieces of destroyed universes. Doom’s power is so great that he’s literally the only thing holding Battleworld together. He turned Human Torch into a star; resurrected the dead; warped the memories of every inhabitant of Battleworld; effortlessly killed Thanos, Doctor Strange, and a Phoenix-Force avatar Cyclops; and even matched the power of an Infinity Gauntlet-wielding Black Panther. By saving the remnants of creation, Doom became God.

