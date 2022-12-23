Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Director James Gunn Clarifies Thoughts on Star Wars Holiday Special

✖

James Gunn is currently one of the busiest names in the comic book movie/tv business. Not only did he start working on DC's Peacemaker as soon as he finished with The Suicide Squad, but he also has big plans to return to Marvel to helm Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as well as the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. In fact, Gunn took to social media this week to reveal the script for the special is officially complete. Gunn has made it clear in the past that he's a fan of the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special. "In full disclosure, I loved the Star Wars Holiday Special as a kid," Gunn noted to a fan. The director's post about finishing the script even got a hilarious reaction from Mark Hamill. Today, Gunn took to Twitter once again to clarify his feelings about the Star Wars flop.

"For the record, I unironically liked the Star Wars Holiday Special when it first aired when I was a kid. Especially the Boba Fett stuff. Sure, I was confused, but it was all the Star Wars I was gonna get that year & I ate it up," Gunn wrote. You can check out his post below:

For the record, I unironically liked the Star Wars Holiday Special when it first aired when I was a kid. Especially the Boba Fett stuff. Sure, I was confused, but it was all the Star Wars I was gonna get that year & I ate it up.🤘 pic.twitter.com/Q1bQx2Ohoy — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 24, 2021

Towards the end of last year, Gunn confirmed that the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be Marvel Cinematic Universe canon. "Yes, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is real," Gunn tweeted. "It's something that Marvel Studios and I have been cooking up for years. The story is as crazy and fun as can be, and it's live-action and in the MCU. OH MAN I WISH I COULD TELL YOU MORE!"

While the Star Wars Holiday Special is still unavailable to stream on Disney+, some long-forgotten entries into the Star Wars franchise were recently added to the streaming service. In addition to the made-for-TV movies Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure and Ewoks: The Battle for Endor, the Star Wars Holiday Special's animated segment, "The Story of the Faithful Wookiee," is also available to watch on Disney+.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to drop on Disney+ in December 2022.