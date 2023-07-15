Is Marvel Teasing the Debut of a Controversial Thor: Love and Thunder Character?

Dozens of new characters will soon be entering the Marvel mythos, with many of the publisher’s main characters getting their own sidekick. Friday, the House of Ideas announced plans for a new Champions line-up, only to reveal at least 18 new characters would be joining the mega-team. When it comes to Thor, the God of Thunder’s sidekick appears to be a familiar face—one that just so happens to be one of the most divisive characters in Thor: Love and Thunder.

On the cover revealing Thor’s new Champion, a new character can be seen looking similar to Gorr’s daughter Love, someone resurrected in the film’s closing moments as a gift from Eternity. The yet-to-be-named character appears to be holding an Asgardian weapon similar to Mjolnir while Odin’s signature ravens can be seen flying behind them.

Why was Thor: Love and Thunder review poorly?

Though it’s still Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, Love and Thunder caused contentious discussions between critics and fans alike. According to Thor star Chris Hemsworth, he feels that may have been a result of the film being too so “silly,” even his children were critiquing it.

“It’s a bunch of eight-year-olds critiquing my film,” Hemsworth said. “‘We thought this one had too much humor, the action was cool but the VFX weren’t as good.’ I cringe and laugh equally at it. I think we just had too much fun. It just became too silly. It’s always hard being in the center of it and having any real perspective… I love the process, it’s always a ride. But you just don’t know how people are going to respond.”

Is there going to be a new Thor movie?

It’s unclear if Thor will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as no further projects involving the god have been announced. If he does return, however, Hemsworth has said he hopes the character gets another relaunch, similar to what happened to the character between Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok.

“I mean you look at Thor 1 and 2 they were quite similar. Ragnarok and Love & Thunder: similar. I think it’s just about re-inventing it,” Hemsworth said during an episode of Josh Horowitz’s Happy, Sad, Confused podcast last November. “And I’ve had such a unique opportunity even with [Avengers] Infinity War and Endgame to do very drastic things with the character; I enjoy that, I like keeping people on their toes, it keeps me on my toes, keeps me invested. And I’ve said this before: when it becomes too familiar, I think there’s a risk of getting lazy I think, like ‘Ah, I know what I’m doing,’ you know? So I don’t know – again, I don’t even know if I’m invited back. But if I was, I think it’d have to be a drastically different version – tone, everything. Just for my own sanity [laughs].”

Thor: Love and Thunder is now available wherever movies are sold. It’s also streaming on Disney+.

