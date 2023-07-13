Marvel's New Champions Covers Reveal Secret Sidekicks for Deadpool, Wolverine, and More
Spider-Man isn't the only Marvel superhero with a secret sidekick. After introducing the Bailey Briggs Spider-Boy in the pages of Spider-Man (Vol. 4), Marvel Comics will launch a new variant cover series spotlighting "all-new young heroes based on Marvel's greatest icons." Beginning in October, the New Champions variant covers will grace issues of Fantastic Four, Avengers, Deadpool, Amazing Spider-Man, and more, asking "what if" other Marvel superheroes — including Captain America, Black Panther, the Hulk, Captain Marvel, and Doctor Strange — "had heroic protégés you've never met before."
The covers feature "fresh, bold designs" of imaginary secret sidekicks from a lineup of talent that includes Sara Pichelli (Miles Morales: Spider-Man), Leinil Francis Yu (Secret Invasion), Peach Momoko (Demon Wars), and more. Below, see the first New Champions covers to be revealed before the variants start rolling out on October 4th.
Marvel New Champions Variant Covers List
On Sale 10/4
BLACK PANTHER #5 New Champions Variant Cover by Ernanda Souza
DOCTOR STRANGE #8 New Champions Variant Cover by Romy Jones
FANTASTIC FOUR #12 New Champions Variant Cover by Corin Howell
X-MEN #27 New Champions Variant Cover by Peach Momoko
On Sale 10/11
AVENGERS #6 New Champions Variant Cover by Taurin Clarke
BLADE #4 New Champions Variant Cover by Mateus Manhanini
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #7 New Champions Variant Cover by Ron Lim
MAGNETO #3 New Champions Variant Cover by Betsy Cola
VENOM #26 New Champions Variant Cover by Rian Gonzales
WOLVERINE #38 New Champions Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu
On Sale 10/18
DEADPOOL: BADDER BLOOD #5 New Champions Variant Cover by Nick Bradshaw
GHOST RIDER #19 New Champions Variant Cover by Luciano Vecchio
INCREDIBLE HULK #5 New Champions Variant Cover by Dan Panosian
INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #11 New Champions Variant Cover by Takeshi Miyazawa
MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #11 New Champions Variant Cover by Sara Pichelli
MOON KNIGHT #28 New Champions Variant Cover by Javier Garrón
SCARLET WITCH #9 New Champions Variant Cover by Jen Bartel
TBA #1 New Champions Variant Cover by Mirka Andolfo
On Sale 10/25
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #36 New Champions Variant Cover by Kris Anka
CAPTAIN AMERICA #2 New Champions Variant Cover by Lucas Werneck
CAPTAIN MARVEL #1 New Champions Variant Cover by Paco Medina
IMMORTAL THOR #3 New Champions Variant Cover by Toni Infante
In addition to the 18 covers revealed below, Marvel will show off more New Champions covers — and more secret sidekicks — in the weeks ahead.