Marvel Reveals Why Thor Returns to His Classic Iconic Look

The Mighty Thor has made a decision to return to his classic look. Fans may not remember how much Thor changed under the stewardship of writers Jason Aaron and Donny Cates. At different points, the God of Thunder lost his arm, had his trusty hammer Mjolnir shattered and reforged, and took over as the All-Father of Asgard. He has a lot of responsibilities on his plate, along with being a member of the Avengers. However, a new era of Thor comics is on the horizon from the all-star creative team of writer Al Ewing and artist Martín Cóccolo. Fans got a sneak peek at what they have cooking, and it includes a preview of Thor's throwback costume.

This week's release of Thor Annual #1 comes with a prelude story titled "Would You Know More?" by the Immortal Thor creative team of Al Ewing, Martín Cóccolo, Matthew Wilson, and VC's Joe Sabino. The story finds Lady Sif keeping a close eye on the Ten Realms when she's approached by Thor from behind. Sif turns around and is shocked to see Thor wearing the same costume he wore when he made his debut in 1962's Journey Into Mystery #83 by Stan Lee, Larry Lieber, and Jack Kirby.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Thor and Mjolnir Get Full Makeovers

Even Thor admits how strange it feels to be wearing his classic duds after he's taken on so many different obligations recently. However, even though Thor is now a king, the costume is a reminder that he's still Thor at the end of the day. Also, if Thor can get a new beginning, then Mjolnir deserves one as well. Mjolnir currently is covered in cracks after being reforged, similar to his counterpart in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thor: Love and Thunder. Well, those cracks are now gone, thanks to some All-Power magic from the Odin-Storm.

So Thor and Mjolnir now appear ready for their next adventure in Immortal Thor #1. Of course, this wouldn't be a Marvel prelude without showing a glimpse at what the future holds in Immortal Thor. The final page of the short story features Thor in the future, worn down from a battle standing in a pool of his own blood. His costume is torn, and in one hand is Mjolnir, and the other hand holds a golden hammer/ax.

Let us know your thoughts on Thor Annual #1 in the comments!