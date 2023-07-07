Loki Wields Thor's Hammer in Marvel's Dark What If...? Preview (Exclusive)

Thor's trusty hammer Mjolnir falls into the hands of his evil brother Loki in a preview of Marvel's What If...? Dark: Loki #1. Marvel Studios adapted the popular What If...? franchise into a hit animated series on Disney+, with even more seasons on the way in the future. Marvel Comics is doing a slightly new take on What If, except this time the publisher is going dark for a series of one-shots titled What If...? Dark. Some of the biggest names in comics, along with rising stars, will helm these stories, and we have an exclusive look at one starring the God of Mischief Loki.

ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview of What If...? Dark: Loki #1 by Walter Simonson, Scot Eaton, Cam Smith, Scott Hannah, Andrew Dalhouse, and VC's Travis Lanham. Legendary Thor writer Walter Simonson returns to the God of Thunder for a new tale, one that finds Loki stealing Mjolnir while Thor is busy in battle with Ulik. Loki takes this opportunity to grab Mjolnir and teleport to Midgard, aka Earth.

Once on Earth, Lok reveals he used enchantments stolen from the Norn queen, along with his own powers, to lift Odin's curse on the hammer, allowing him to lift it. Loki has a civilian disguise and is stopped by a policeman, who finds out how heavy Mjolnir truly is. Sudden, Mjolnir transforms into the walking stick typically used by Thor's human alter ego, Donald Blake. Blake and Lady Sif then appear, but Loki stabs Donald through the chest, and then uses a spell to kill Sif. The preview ends with Loki standing triumphant over his fallen foes.

What Is What If...? Dark About?

According to a press release, the new line of What If...? comics will "explore alternate possibilities in unexpected ways" with "uncanny variants" of Marvel's most iconic heroes and villains. Dark will ask the questions: What if Asgard's God of Mischief was worthy of wielding the mighty Mjolnir? What if the night Gwen Stacy died was the night Gwen lived — and Spider-Man died? What if a symbiote bonded with Ben Grimm instead of Peter Parker? What if Marc Spector did not live to become the avatar of Khonshu?

The exclusive preview of What If...? Dark: Loki #1 can be found below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, July 12th.