Elizabeth Debicki Wants More Ayesha in Marvel's MCU

Once upon a time, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was getting ready to begin production. For the time being, the film has been delayed indefinitely but is certainly coming somewhere down the line. As the story goes, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ended with Elizabeth Debicki's Ayesha creating would will later be revealed as Adam Warlock. Debicki portrayed the gold-painted queen of the Sovereign in James Gunn's film but there was no word on whether or not she was being called back for the third film when it was getting underway. Regardless of where Ayesha pops up, Debicki is ready to get back into her throne.

"I want to, I want to. I love [Ayesha]," Debicki told Comicbook.com while discussing her work in Tenet. "I actually really, really loved playing her, and I loved making that movie and working with everybody and James, and it was... it was a really fun job for me. So I hope so. I, sometimes I just think about her golden throne and her golden dress, just waiting somewhere in the wings. I would love, even if I just sort of scooch on for a second. I mean, I would love to come back."

For now, fans can look forward to Debicki's work in Tenet, a film which earned a five-star review from ComicBook.com and specifically praised the actress for her work.

Tenet has certainly drummed up quite a bit of conversation since it opened in theaters. Moviegoers are left pondering their experience, taking a deeper look at Christopher Nolan's time bending story. The concept of Tenet was laid out fully for the cast of the film and called for abundant collaboration to make sure everything was clearly and accurately delivered.

"It's all in the script, which is sort of a remarkable,"" Debicki explains. "It's like a blueprint of Christopher Nolan's brain. It's one of the most intense and complex and fascinating scripts I've ever read. Making it, I have to say really honestly, making it for me, I had to take it piece by piece and literally sometimes minute by minute. And by that, I mean sometimes before the camera rolled or someone said 'rolling', I would then run from my starting mark and I would run to Chris, and I would say 'Which direction?' Like, remind me, 'cause I don't want to, you know... So it was sort of like, piece by piece for me. But then when I watched the whole movie, I had kind of an experience in a way, strangely enough, almost like it was the first time I was seeing them. 'Cause it was the first time I was seeing all of it pieced together and sort of going, 'Oh, that's... Oh, I see, that's that?' And so there was a lot of that for me."

See the full interview with Debicki in the video above!

Tenet is now playing in theaters where theaters are open.