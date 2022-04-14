James Gunn Nearly Finished Filming Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is nearly wubba lubba dub done filming.With less than two weeks of shooting still to go on the Marvel Studios sequel, time is running out for director James Gunn to solve the long-running Rick and Morty mystery happening on the Atlanta set since February. (An unidentified person is conspicuously placing Rick and Morty toys for Gunn to find.) When documenting day 35 of the toy takeover suspected to be the prank of a secret cast member, writer and director James Gunn revealed only 13 days remain until wrapping on the Guardians of the Galaxy threequel.

“Day 35. Plush Lizard Morty. We still have 13 days left,” Gunn tweeted Wednesday of the so far 156-day shoot that commenced early November in Atlanta, Georgia.

Along with returning Guardians cast members Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Sylvester Stallone (Stakar Ogord), and voice actors Vin Diesel (Groot) and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), MCU first-timers include Will Poulter (Maze Runner) as Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji (Gunn’s Peacemaker) in an undisclosed role.

After directing 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, its 2017 sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and the upcoming Disney+ TV special The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Vol. 3 is expected to be the final Gunn-directed installment of the franchise with the original cast.

In March, Gunn tweeted there’s “a lot of sadness and near-daily tears knowing this is the last Guardians movie for most of us.”

“The last Marvel project, who knows, but I see it as my last Guardians movie,” Gunn previously told Entertainment Tonight of his trilogy finale. “I’m a guy who never says never because I’ve seen too many people say ‘never’ and be pulled back into the fray, so I wouldn’t say that [it’s my last Marvel movie]. But I see it as being my last Guardians movie.”

Gunn added, “I know Dave [Bautista] sees it as being his last Guardians movie, and Dave and I are pretty much attached to the hip on those projects. So I don’t see me going on and doing any more after that.”

Marvel Studios releases Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in theaters on May 5, 2023.