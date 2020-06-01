Iron Man Fans Build Amazing Arc Reactors in Marvel Challenge

Iron Man fans are building some amazing Arc Reactors as a part of a recent Marvel Mission. As always the comic company charged its fans to produce one of the artifacts from the wide swath of characters with household objects. One of the best things about fandom is that people will go above and beyond to impress with their creations. The Arc Reactor itself has risen to such prominence due to Robert Downey Jr.’s performance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans had to know that all the people in the challenge would show out in a huge way. The platform was set up and the Iron Man fans were all too ready to impress.

Marvel described the rules to their project:

Proof that Tony Stark has a heart. Presenting our favorite #MarvelMission: Arc Reactor submissions! 💥 Sarah Barker

Mystica Joan

Antonio Hedrick

Lorenzo Raymundo See more here: https://t.co/fb2m6cINiW pic.twitter.com/q021U52TMD — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 27, 2020

"Though this week’s Marvel Mission might be over, there’s still time for you to make your own Arc Reactor! Here’s an easy reactor how-to if you're looking to make one yourself:

Grab a clean, circular food storage container — even better if it’s clear!

Mark the lid of the container with a marker, creating the spokes for the Arc Reactor. Once that is done, very carefully cut it out (if you need help doing this, ask for help!).

Don’t want to cut it out? No worries! Grab some paint or markers and color in the spokes for the Arc Reactor yourself.

If you want to make your Arc Reactor actually light up, cut a hole in the bottom of the container, big enough to fit in a flashlight and/or another item that illuminates.

Put it all together and voila — no need for a new palladium core."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.