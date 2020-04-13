Avengers: Endgame Iron Man Easter Egg Has Fans Pouring Their Hearts Out

An Avengers: Endgame Easter egg has people pouring their hearts out on Twitter. In the lead-up to the film, that final walk to the Quantum Tunnel was heavily featured as were the team putting their hands in before departing on, “the fight of their lives,” as Captain America put it. That moment of camaraderie is actually a very sly nod to Iron Man being a unifying force for the team. Tony Stark’s claim to fame in the MCU is the Arc Reactor. Pepper Potts famously uses his old Arc unit as a tribute during the hero’s funeral. But if you look at it, the shot of all the hands together on the Quantum Tunnel echoes the way the reactor was built.

This is the kind of magic that makes the movie appeal to so many fans. For Joe Russo, one of the directors, he thought it should have netted the Iron Man actor an Academy Award.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We don’t make movies for awards.” Joe Russo began. “Yes, making this was exceedingly difficult. We made the two most expensive movies ever back-to-back. But I just want to stump for one thing, and that’s Robert Downey. I don’t know if I have ever seen—in movie history—a global audience react to a performance the way they did to Robert Downey in that movie. There were people bawling in movie theaters, hyperventilating. I mean, that is a profound performance, when you can touch audiences all over the world to that degree. We’ve never seen anything like that, and if that doesn’t deserve an Oscar, I don’t know what does.”

Endgame producer Trihn Tran couldn’t agree with the director more. Downey has proven to be a legitimate icon for a generation of movie-goers, and it’s hard to discount that fact.

“I mean, that would be great, right?” Tran told ComicBook.com last year. “I think, with RDJ, he spent the last decade bringing this character to life since the first Iron Man. To pay tribute to him in Endgame and where his journey ends, I hope everybody embraced what we felt emotionally was impactful to his character. I think that the Russos mentioning that it would be great that he gets acknowledged for the endeavor that he did.”

Are you missing Iron Man right now? Have you watched Endgame while you’ve been at home? Let us know in the comments! Check out the best responses down below:

Accurate.

Real Tears

Now im crying at 3am😭 — ntobe (@owethu_ntombela) April 11, 2020

Very good eye!

Was. Not. Ready.

Called it

Such FEELS

W

Not again!

omg don’t do this to me — yumilka (@yumilkadlfnte) April 12, 2020

The heartache

Well this just hurts my heart more. — Jordan Johnson (@jleejohn25) April 11, 2020

OOF

Oof that hurts — Mary Lamb (@Maryellie37) April 11, 2020

Sounds about right

Would you look at that?

Just let it out

I’m gonna cry. — Alorix (@aFallenWolf) April 11, 2020

BRUH

Kind of wild

Wow, that’s actually kind of scary how even the blue bit is true to endgame

I do know its intentional though, which makes it even better — Spider-Witch (@Spider_boyo) April 11, 2020

It would be okay if you were!

Can’t forget Rocket

We just gonna ignore Rockets fist? 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/mPUV3PqyRk — B Rob (@brob08) April 11, 2020

Pretty much

Hidden in plain sight. — Daan Van der Heyden (@SonDaan) April 11, 2020

Can’t unsee it now

The unbalance of the top right is hurting my brain — brobot (@Brobot500) April 11, 2020

Some aren’t convinced