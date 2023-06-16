Marvel's Letitia Wright Details Difficulty Playing Black Panther's Shuri

Marvel Studios wrapped up a fantastic Phase 4 movie slate with the highly anticipated sequel to Black Panther. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever revealed who was going to take over the titular mantle as well as introduce us to Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). During the film, it was revealed that Shuri (Letitia Wright) would become the next Black Panther, and her character definitely went on a bit of a journey in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Some of her major moments revolve around the death of T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), which may have made things difficult for the actress behind the character. ComicBook.com's Chris Killian recently had the chance to speak with Wright for her upcoming project Surrounded, and she detailed the difficulty of playing Shuri.

"Actually, it's more challenging to play Shuri," Wright told us in a new interview. "So, in the second film, those are completely different emotions from what she carried in the first film. But it's a different energy than what I usually carry. I am light-hearted and fun. I am. Let me give myself some credit. But maintaining that energy all the time is quite difficult. But I also enjoy getting into the drama of it. Just the deep, somber internal character work you need to do. Actually, you know what? Both are difficult. Everything for an actor is difficult because we always try to, you know, tell the truth and do our best. But yeah, they're both equally challenging.

Is Black Panther 3 Happening at Marvel Studios?

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore revealed in an interview last year. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

What is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever about?

In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore.

