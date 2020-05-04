Marvel Fans Wonder Who Would Win Loki or Killmonger

Loki and Killmonger took center stage on Twitter over the weekend as fans argued who would win in a fight. A lot of people have a love for the Black Panther villain, but they had to admit that he might be a bit overmatched by Thor’s brother. Lawrentina, check out her other content at @titil0pe_, asked about this one and the floodgates just kind of opened. Killmonger was trending nationwide because of this question and a bunch of MCU fans had a ton to say on the matter. During the coronavirus quarantine, these sorts of who would win questions have become a daily occurrence on the social media platform. That doesn’t figure to subside anytime soon.

For fans who have missed the Black Panther villain, don’t exactly look out for him in the sequel. Kevin Feige told BET that the rumors were just that at this stage in the game.

"The honest answer to that is that is pure rumor and speculation, because Mr. Coogler is just only in recent weeks sitting down at his keyboard and beginning to outline the movie," Feige said. "It’s early, so nothing is set yet in any way that far, because Mr. Coogler is sitting down and will share it with [producer] Nate Moore and myself in coming weeks."

Even if he were to return, the role took a toll on Michael B. Jordan. He told Bill Simmons all about the mental help he needed after the process on the sports writer’s podcast.

"It was one of those things that I didn't know what was going on," Jordan began. "I never was in a character for that long of a period of time and was, I guess, that dark, that lonely, that painful. So coming out of it, I thought, 'Oh yeah, business as usual. I can just go back home, I'll cut my hair off, and everything will be back to normal.'"

"I found myself kind of in the routine of being isolated and went out of my way to make sure I was by myself and didn't say too much more than the usual," he added. "Once I got finished wrapping the movie, it took me some time to talk through how I was feeling and why I was feeling so sad and like a little bit depressed."

Marvel’s updated movie release schedule currently includes Black Widow on November 6, 2020, The Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 7, 2021, Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther II on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

Well, who would win? Let us know in the comments! Check out the best responses down below: