Marvel Fans Wonder Who Would Win Loki or Killmonger
Loki and Killmonger took center stage on Twitter over the weekend as fans argued who would win in a fight. A lot of people have a love for the Black Panther villain, but they had to admit that he might be a bit overmatched by Thor’s brother. Lawrentina, check out her other content at @titil0pe_, asked about this one and the floodgates just kind of opened. Killmonger was trending nationwide because of this question and a bunch of MCU fans had a ton to say on the matter. During the coronavirus quarantine, these sorts of who would win questions have become a daily occurrence on the social media platform. That doesn’t figure to subside anytime soon.
For fans who have missed the Black Panther villain, don’t exactly look out for him in the sequel. Kevin Feige told BET that the rumors were just that at this stage in the game.
"The honest answer to that is that is pure rumor and speculation, because Mr. Coogler is just only in recent weeks sitting down at his keyboard and beginning to outline the movie," Feige said. "It’s early, so nothing is set yet in any way that far, because Mr. Coogler is sitting down and will share it with [producer] Nate Moore and myself in coming weeks."
Who wins? pic.twitter.com/PkAFts1e4y— Lawrentina (@titil0pe_) May 2, 2020
Even if he were to return, the role took a toll on Michael B. Jordan. He told Bill Simmons all about the mental help he needed after the process on the sports writer’s podcast.
"It was one of those things that I didn't know what was going on," Jordan began. "I never was in a character for that long of a period of time and was, I guess, that dark, that lonely, that painful. So coming out of it, I thought, 'Oh yeah, business as usual. I can just go back home, I'll cut my hair off, and everything will be back to normal.'"
"I found myself kind of in the routine of being isolated and went out of my way to make sure I was by myself and didn't say too much more than the usual," he added. "Once I got finished wrapping the movie, it took me some time to talk through how I was feeling and why I was feeling so sad and like a little bit depressed."
Marvel’s updated movie release schedule currently includes Black Widow on November 6, 2020, The Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 7, 2021, Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther II on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.
Well, who would win? Let us know in the comments! Check out the best responses down below:
Ouch
Loki doesn’t deserve this disrespect.— Emmanuel Adigwe (@EmmanuelCAdigwe) May 2, 2020
Wooooow
Loki would turn into a Heart Shaped Herb, because he knows that Killmonger loves Heart Shaped Herbs. Killmonger would pick it up to admire it. Then Loki would turn back into himself and say "Bleurgh! It's me!" and then stab him.— Meghna Rajagopalan (@megkr572) May 3, 2020
A bold claim
Since I see it trending I’ll just state the obvious.
Killmonger is HANDS DOWN the best villain in the MCU and it’s not even close. pic.twitter.com/CQnXpRRtXG— Mr. Bad Bit (Joseph) (@MrBadBit) May 3, 2020
We're too turnt right now...calm down everyone
Forget Killmonger Vs Loki. This is where the real battle is. pic.twitter.com/YyECRQI2Yk— Byakuya (@ofubwa) May 3, 2020
Yikes
this happened last year but dummies were saying Killmonger would beat Valkyrie lololol
even with the heart-shaped herb, Killmonger ain’t close to beating any high level Asgardian lololol https://t.co/gO1EUvh1ud— ezio auditore da firenze fan account (@lord0fthunder) May 3, 2020
I laughed
Killmonger couldnt beat Jon Jones— Concrete Gorilla (@whoadiesan) May 3, 2020
man, people are not trying to hear it
Killmonger trending because someone actually thought about him beating loki in a fight 😂 the god of Mischief will absolutely destroy him #Killmonger #Loki pic.twitter.com/dsqzwm9p4l— Stephen Pugh (@SCFC_Pughy33) May 3, 2020
A different spin
Yeah Loki would win in a fight, but Killmonger is easily the finer, more dripped out, cooler character. pic.twitter.com/raaW0iU07p— shaikh shack (@shaikhshack) May 4, 2020
This Loki story keeps popping up
Y’all are dumb if you think KILLMONGER is beating LOKI.
Loki turned into a snake to get Thor’s attention, turned back into a human, and then stabbed him. As a KID. Imagine what he’d do to Killmonger as an adult.
Loki didn’t need to be disrespected like this. #loki #Killmonger pic.twitter.com/YN382PMicA— 🦋 Andrea 🦋 (@andialvx) May 3, 2020
This was a whole bar
Killmonger is my spirit animal, but...take it away Loki pic.twitter.com/GdxZOcp93C— william bethea (@ourownwells) May 3, 2020
Don't sleep
He’s not called the god of mischief just so y’all can sleep ok him. Of course he’ll will against Killmonger #loki pic.twitter.com/Pw656eTAZ7— Luna 🌒 (@lunametmisha) May 3, 2020
Fans are in disbelief
some of you really do be thinking that Loki could be beaten by Killmonger😭#Killmonger #Loki pic.twitter.com/7qX0N6bY9b— tori✨ (@borntobememed) May 3, 2020
What has gotten into everyone
Forget Killmonger vs Loki. Who’s wins between Hela and Scarlet Witch ? pic.twitter.com/9E1S6qBMj2— Hood Politics (@marl0stanfield_) May 3, 2020
Shock.
This Loki vs Killmonger debate 😂😩 pic.twitter.com/HAXKMpaqrW— Lauren (@LaurenTStylist) May 3, 2020
This is a popular point as well
People saying that killmonger wouldn’t stand a chance against Loki ‘cause he’s god so let me remind you what Hulk did to him... pic.twitter.com/oe3LdmDFQl— Shamar English (@english_shamar) May 3, 2020
HOT TAKE
HOT TAKE: Killmonger is the MCU‘s greatest villain. No disrespect to Thanos or Loki, when it comes to Killmonger he just was the most sympathetic and most compelling. pic.twitter.com/i6i6xBgXnm— мycaн J (@IAmMycahJ) May 3, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.