Select Marvel Movies on Disney+ Adding IMAX Signature Sound by DTS

A number of Marvel Studios films will be getting IMAX Signature Sound on Disney+, according to a joint announcement made today by Disney Streaming, IMAX Corporation, and DTS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Inc. According to the release, subscribers using select devices will have a new way to experience select films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and more with an expansion of IMAX Enhanced technology on Disney+ coming in 2023. This follows a November 2021 move to make IMAX's expanded aspect ratio available for select films. Per the announcement, IMAX signature sound by DTS will enable an elevated end-to-end experience specially calibrated to provide fans at home with IMAX-quality picture and sound.

Of course, in order to get the full benefit, you will have to have high-end devices that support IMAX sound, which includes IMAX Enhanced certified TVs from manufacturers like Sony and Hisense. Owners of certified AV receivers from manufacturers like Denon, Marantz, and JBL will also be able to support it at launch. IMAX's expanded aspect ratio, which delivers 1:90:1 and offers up to 26% more picture for select sequences, is currently available for supported titles across all Disney+ supported devices at no additional cost or equipment.

"We're excited to roll out the next evolution of IMAX Enhanced technology on Disney+ in the coming year," said Jerrell Jimerson, Executive Vice President of Product, Disney Streaming. "This unique collaboration extends our long-standing relationship between Disney and IMAX and we look forward to delivering this new immersive audio experience alongside premium playback quality for current and future titles to our audiences around the world."

"We're thrilled to bring audiences an even greater cinematic experience in the home and beyond as we roll out the next phase of IMAX Enhanced on Disney+," said Vikram Arumilli, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Streaming and Consumer Technology, IMAX Corporation." We can't wait for fans to experience more of our cutting-edge, unparalleled sight and sound advancements across the entire IMAX Enhanced collection on Disney+, with more titles soon to come."

"Fan response to the launch of IMAX Enhanced titles on Disney+ has been overwhelmingly positive, giving viewers what they have been asking for – stunning images at home as intended by the incredible teams behind some of the world's most popular films," said Bill Neighbors, Chief Content Officer at Xperi. "Now, fans will be able to get the full experience of IMAX Enhanced with the addition of IMAX Enhanced signature sound by DTS, exclusively for those titles."

IMAX is synonymous with the kind of massive blockbuster that Marvel makes, and is the gold standard for a larger-than-life theater experience for many viewers. Marvel fans have apparently been pushing Disney+ for a reflection of the IMAX experience at home, and now those subscribers who have the proper equipment will get what they have been waiting for – additional image at home as intended by the incredible teams behind some of the world's most popular films.

Disney+ is the first major streaming service to embrace IMAX Enhanced, giving its subscribers new ways to re-experience the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The release also adds "...and beyond" to that statement, perhaps suggesting we'll get some Pixar and Star Wars movies in IMAX Enhanced once the Marvel experiment is successfully rolled out.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe first embraced IMAX in 2010, and has since become the highest grossing franchise in IMAX history. Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were the first films shot entirely with IMAX digital cameras, and all titles available in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+ feature select sequences in IMAX's expanded aspect ratio.