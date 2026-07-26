Marvel Reveals First Full Looks at Avengers: Doomsday Costumes For Magneto, Beast, and More

Fans in attendance evidently got new footage of Doctor Doom’s battle against the X-Men, which also revealed first looks at several key X-characters. While that footage has yet to be released, Sideshow Collectibles delivered big time with new Hot Toys reveals that showcased the Avengers: Doomsday costumes for Magneto, Beast, Professor X, and more, and you can check out all of the new looks right here.

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One of the most anticipated first looks is of Magneto, who will once again be played by Sir Ian McKellen in the film. The Hot Toys version reveals a sleek new suit that retains some of the regal elements from Magneto’s previous appearances while also giving the helmet a major upgrade in style and details. The suit does retain a longer cloak-style cape, as well as the two-tone approach of previous X-Men films.

We also see the new costume for Beast, who will once again be played by Kelsey Grammar. The last time we saw him as the character was in The Marvels, but there he was wearing a lab coat. In this new version, he has a costume again, which ditches the New X-Men-style vest he had in The Last Stand and goes with a longer shorts fit that features some classic yellow and blue. There’s even more to see, including Professor X, Gambit, Cyclops, and Doctor Doom, and you can check those out below.

Hot Toys’ Complete X-Men Avengers: Doomsday Lineup

Hot Toys revealed several new figures for their initial Avengers: Doomsday wave, though all of them aren’t up for pre-order yet. Beast and Professor X are still waiting to have their pre-orders launched, but in the meantime, you can already pre-order Magneto, Doctor Doom, Cyclops, and Gambit, and you can find all of the details and new images for them below.

Magneto stands at 30 cm tall, and features a screen-accurate likeness and costume. In fact, the likeness to McKellen is so accurate it feels like they just shrunk McKellen down into figure form, as the accuracy is just insane. The figure features over 30 points of articulation, wavy hair featuring wool material, separate rolling eyeballs, and six pieces of interchangeable gloved hands, including a pair of magnetic power-using hands, a pair of opened hands, and a pair of relaxed hands. Magneto will cost $285 and is expected to ship between July 2027 and December 2027.

Next up is Cyclops, who also has an incredible likeness to James Marsden and features a movie-accurate costume, which is based on the beloved ’90s blue and yellow costume. Cyclops stands 30.5 cm tall and features over 30 points of articulation, but he also features a newly developed head sculpt that has a visor and LED light-up function. He’ll also have eight pieces of interchangeable gloved hands, including a pair of open hands, a pair of hands for visor activation, a pair of fists, and a pair of relaxed hands.

In addition, there will also be several interchangeable visors, including one with an optic blast trail effect, one with a wide-angle optic blast effect, one with a swoosh-shaped optic blast effect, one with a base optic blast effect, and a splash optic blast effect that can be attached to the linear beam effect. Cyclops will cost $285 and is expected to ship between October 2026 and March 2027.

Joining Cyclops will be Gambit, who will feature al likeness to Channing Tatum from Doomsday. Gambit stands at 31 cm tall and features over 30 points of articulation, but he also features a newly crafted head sculpt that includes rolling eyeballs with a specially applied UV luminous reflective effect. Gambit will also include 10 pieces of interchangeable hands, including a pair of open hands, a pair of pinched fingers playing card-holding hands, a pair of two-fingers playing card-holding hands, a pair of Bo Staff-holding hands, a Bo Staff-holding left hand, and a right fist.

Where Gambit really shines though is in how you can customize his power set. Not only does he include a Bo Staff, but he also has a translucent purple-colored kinetic energy release state Bo Staff, but that’s just the start. He also has two translucent kinetic energy swipe effects that attach to his arms, six kinetically charged playing cards with trailing effects, one kinetically charged playing card with a trailing effect and another playing card with a curved trailing effect, as well as an energy-charged playing card and a kinetic energy charging double playing cards effect. There are also five fingers with elevated purple colored playing cards, five black and gold playing cards, and five life-size playing cards. Gambit will cost $285 and is expected to ship between April 2027 and September 2027.

Last but certainly not least is Doctor Doom, who will have a movie-accurate costume and likeness, and will stand at 31 cm tall and feature 30 points of articulation. Doom will have a newly crafted masked head with separated rolling eyeballs and eight pieces of newly developed interchangeable hands, including one pair of fists, one pair of relaxed hands, one pair of magical book-holding/mystic power-using hands, and one pair of translucent green with black crackle mystic power effect hands.

Doom’s costume will also include a dark green colored hooded cloak that features a bendable wire cape that also has magnetically detachable clasps and a metal material chain. A fabric wrap can also be attached to his left arm, and he will also come with a magical book and a pair of translucent green colored flame effects that are attachable to his hands. Doctor Doom will cost $285 and is expected to ship between October 2026 and March 2027.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th.

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