Marvel Studios' Science Advisor Has Ideas to Introduce the Fantastic Four Via Black Panther

Marvel Studios’ science advisor has ideas to introduce the Fantastic Four into the MCU and they involve Black Panther. Clifford Johnson, a theoretical physicist, helps make sure that a lot of the things in the Marvel Cinematic Universe track. He’s helped numerous projects at various points when it comes to science. So, when Marvel’s science-based heroes come to the forefront in the next few phases, Johnson will likely have a large role in whatever comes next. Fans have been speculating about a link between Black Panther and the Fantastic Four since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters. That line about the earthquake in the Atlantic instantly conjured Namor, and that means Reed Richards and his brood. But, how will it happen? Well, Johnson told IndieWire about some of his ideas.

“Wakanda and the Fantastic Four should connect at the beginning, and I know how to do it,” he began. Then he mentioned Black Panther’s scientist background in the comics “I think it would be a cool wink to the comics and another way to show diversity in science to have the entry point of the Fantastic Four into the Marvel cinematic universe happen because the Wakandans discover them in some extra dimension and bring them into the MCU,” Johnson said. “If they call me, I’m willing to go to town on that.”

“That is so my jam,” Johnson added. “Reed Richards was taking his team and they were going off into weird higher dimensions and stuff. That’s stuff we’re trying to understand now in real science, so I would love to have the opportunity to help them make that look great and to weave that into a story.”

Marvel Studios head man Kevin Feige is excited for the opportunity to bring all of these new characters into the fold. The fans want Fantastic Four, X-Men, and all the new stuff coming in Phase 4. With a little bit of patience, things will be revealed.

"The truth is, I'm excited for all of them. I'm excited, and it's not just the marquee names you know — there are hundreds of names on those documents, on those agreements," Feige said back at the Golden Globes in 2019. "And the fact that Marvel is as close as we may ever get now to having access to all of the characters, is something I've been dreaming about for my almost 20 years at Marvel. And it's very exciting."

