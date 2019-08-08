Russo Brothers Tease How Many Fox Characters They Would Have Put in Their Marvel Movies If They Could

With the purchase of 20th Century Fox by the Walt Disney Corporation, Marvel Studios was finally given access to some of their most popular characters, including the Fantastic Four and the X-Men. But because the deal was not finalized until work on Avengers: Endgame was all but completed, none of those characters were included in the final film.

Given how epic the events of Avengers: Endgame are, it’s hard to imagine how they could also introduce some characters that fans are eager to see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But during a Reddit Ask Me Anything thread, directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed if they would have added any of those characters to the final battle scene.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“If the Disney-Fox deal had gone through earlier, how many heroes would you have wanted to incorporate into Civil War, Infinity War, and Endgame? Endgame felt like the culmination of every single hero and character we knew coming together to stand off against Thanos, but the Fox properties obviously weren’t present,” wrote wrote user ZoocarBlanco.

And in response, the Russos offered a sly reply: “Double the amount.”

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has spoken at length about the attempts to bring these characters into the MCU, revealing that we’re still a long ways away from seeing the X-Men or the Fantastic Four on the big screen.

“It’s still early days, but it’s been a fun exercise, and it’s one, by the way, that we’ve been doing for years,” Feige shared with Fandango. “Every development meeting starts with cool ideas and fun ideas, and our wheels are always turning in terms of what if… to use a Marvel publishing term. What if we did this? What if we did that? What if we had access to such and such characters? That’s how Spider-Man: Homecoming came together in the first place, and it’s fun to now be in this position with the Fox characters, too, because if we come up with a great ‘What If’ we can actually do it.”

At San Diego Comic-Con, Feige even teased both franchises getting films alongside Captain Marvel and Black Panther sequels, but held back so he could announce a reboot of Blade with Mahershala Ali.

Fans are definitely getting excited for the future of the mutants as well as Marvel’s First Family, and we might get our first glimpse with the slate of Phase 4 movies beginning next year with Black Widow.

Avengers: Endgame is now available on Digital HD and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on August 13th.