Did Spider-Man: Far From Home Sneak the Fantastic Four into the MCU?

Spider-Man: Far From Home arrived in theaters this week as the final film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Infinity Saga. However, in wrapping up the first three phases of films from Marvel, Far From Home also set the stage for a number of new narrative threads. One of those threads might include the Fantastic Four, Marvel’s first family which was previously owned by Fox. In fact, the tease might indicate a number of things, but Fantastic Four is the first thing to come to a hopeful mind looking forward to the next phases of Marvel movies.

Spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home follow. Major spoilers!

Towards the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man is seen swinging around New York City for the first time in his franchise. While heading toward MJ, he lands in front of the building which was once Stark Tower before becoming Avengers Tower. Now, it is under construction and will belong to someone else after being sold in Spider-Man: Homecoming. At its base, there may have been a tease of the Fantastic Four.

Guarding the construction at Avengers Tower, a fence labeled with, “We can’t wait to show you what comes next.” The sentence was broken up with a “1,” a “2,” a “3,” and a “?” where the “4” would have been. Naturally, this prompts the idea of the Fantastic 4 having purchased Avengers Tower in an effort to rename it the Baxter Building, their known HQ from Marvel Comics.

“I didn’t see a sign there yet,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com when asked about who bought Avengers Tower. “I always think the speculation fuels it, whether that speculation is correct, as it sometimes is, or if that speculation is wrong, as it often is.”

Prior to Spider-Man: Far From Home being released, a rumor broke out online when someone claimed that Oscorp would make its debut in the film, having purchased the tower. The rumors were false. Oscorp did not appear in Spider-Man: Far From Home, though they can’t be ruled out as the owners of Avengers Tower with Norman Osborn and family possibly lurking for the third Spider-Man movie in the MCU.

“I love the confidence in which that was written,” Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts said of the incorrect Oscorp rumors. “I love that because you know so much of the fun of these movies is trying to guess what’s real and what’s not and you know the idea of a completely fake rumor about this movie that’s about illusions and deceptions, like it’s really on message.”

As a matter of fact, the missing “4” on the construction sign might be a reference to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The slate of movies has not been revealed and Spider-Man: Far From Home officially concludes the first three phases of films. Or, maybe it is just a coincidence based on real construction banners. Only time will tell.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters.