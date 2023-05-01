Marvel's Deadpool 3 Brings Back Another Deadpool 2 Star

Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3 is getting an X-tra dose of Rob Delaney. Deadline reports the actor and comedian — who played the powerless Peter W. recruited by Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Weasel (T.J. Miller) to the mutant strike team X-Force in 2018's Deadpool 2 — has closed a deal to return for the threequel produced by Marvel Cinematic Universe mastermind Kevin Feige and directed by Shawn Levy. In DP2, Delaney's Peter saw an ad seeking super-powered mutants to rescue Russell "Firefist" Collins (Julian Dennison), joining Cable (Josh Brolin), Domino (Zazie Beetz), and the short-lived team of Bedlam (Terry Crews), Shatterstar (Lewis Tan), Zeitgeist (Bill Skarsgård), and Vanisher (Brad Pitt).

Along with Reynolds' X-Men Origins: Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman, who reprises his X-Men role as Logan/Wolverine, Deadpool 3 features the return of Deadpool and Deadpool 2 stars Morena Baccarin as Vanessa; Karan Soni as cab driver Dopinder; Leslie Uggams as Blind Al; and Stefan Kapicic as the metal-skinned X-Man Colossus. Cast newcomers include Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) in undisclosed roles. It's currently unclear if Beetz and Brolin will be back as Deadpool allies Domino and Cable.

Delaney's most recent movie roles include the animated Ron's Gone Wrong and family-friendly fare Home Sweet Home Alone and Tom & Jerry. Other credits include Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, which also featured Reynolds, and Matthew Vaughn's upcoming spy movie Argylle and Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.



Levy (Free Guy, Stranger Things, The Adam Project) directs Deadpool 3 from a script by Reynolds, franchise writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, and comic book writer Zeb Wells (Robot Chicken, Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law).

"The truth is the more digitally CG-heavy a movie is, the longer time you need in post. But obviously, it's the first Deadpool movie in the MCU. There's going to be no lack of visual effects," Levy said in a recent interview confirming a planned May shooting start. "But it's also a North Star priority for Ryan and I to keep Deadpool raw, gritty, grounded in the ways that those movies have been and that all of us love."

Disney's Marvel Studios is set to open Deadpool 3 in theaters on November 8th, 2024. Follow for the latest on Deadpool 3 on ComicBook.