‘Deadpool 2’ Nearly Included a New X-Force in the Credits Scenes

Fans will get another chance to experience Deadpool 2 when the family-friendly version Once Upon a Deadpool premieres later this month, but the original film is in the midst of awards season.

At a recent screening event for the film at the Academy, the character’s co-creator Rob Liefield documented the discussion with writers Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and star Ryan Reynolds where they revealed some intriguing details about the X-Force scenes.

For those who need a refresher, Deadpool recruits members of X-Force with a well-placed Craigslist ad, finding Domino, Shatterstar, Bedlam, Zeitgeist, Vanisher, and the powerless Peter in hopes of stopping Cable. Unfortunately, everyone dies, although Deadpool does utilize time travel to spare Peter of his grizzly fate.

One of the many mid-credits scenes in the film was supposed to expand on this sequence, showing Peter’s return to the fold as well as auditions of other mutants who want to join Wade Wilson’s X-Force 2.0.

Fans will get to see X-Force assemble once again in the upcoming X-Force movie, with Drew Goddard set to write and direct the film.

Deadpool 2 director David Leitch previously spoke with ComicBook.com about setting up the future film and how those plans organically fit into what he wanted to do in his movie.

“When I took the job, I had just been hired to develop X-Force and I was working on my pitch of the world and the characters that I wanted to use into the universe when I got the call about Deadpool 2 and like, ‘Hey, would you be interested in directing Deadpool 2?’” Leitch said

“And I was like, wow, that’s a big, daunting task, because X-Force was like, ‘Okay, I get to start the universe and then I’m not going to be dealing with the expectation of a sequel, and I’ll have my imprint on something.’ Then when I met with Ryan [Reynolds] and we discussed where they thought, Ryan, Rhett [Reese] and Paul [Wernick], where Deadpool 2 was gonna go and like, it is really an introduction to X-Force,” Leitch said. “It kinda made sense because I was already sort of working my pitch into that.”

Hopefully these plans aren’t derailed when Fox is acquired by Disney.

Once Upon a Deadpool premieres in theaters on December 12th.