Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Teases the Return of X-Force

The gang might be getting back together in Deadpool 3. The third installment of Ryan Reynolds' comic book franchise is moving forward at Marvel Studios, following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox. In addition to Reynolds, previous cast members like Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapicic, Karan Soni, and Leslie Uggams are returning for the third Deadpool. It now seems like they could be joined by the cast who brought the short-lived X-Force to life in Deadpool 2. That is, if Reynolds' Twitter account is to be believed.

On Tuesday, Reynolds tweeted a picture of the X-Force characters preparing to jump out of a plane in Deadpool 2, along with the message "X-Force will live forever!" Just about a minute later, Reynolds edited the tweet to simply say "X will live forever!"

X will live forever! pic.twitter.com/hPSVilqAQe — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 18, 2023

There's no telling why Reynolds removed the "Force" part of the team name, but the picture in both versions of the tweet makes it clear who he's talking about.

In Deadpool 2, Wade puts together a team of mutants (and a guy named Peter) and dubs them the X-Force. On their very first mission, nearly every member of the team suffers gruesome, brutal deaths, leaving only Domino to help Deadpool accomplish his task. In the Deadpool 2 post-credits scene, Wade travels through time to "clean up" the timeline. This includes saving Vanessa from her death, as well as returning to the scene of the botched X-Force landing. He's only seen saving Peter, telling him to go home before he can perish trying to help Zeitgeist out of a wood chipper. Given the time travel logic of that post-credits scene, it's reasonable to believe Deadpool could've saved several X-Force members. Vanessa is coming back, so why can't the X-Force?

In addition to returning characters, Deadpool 3 will also introduce some new faces to the franchise. Longtime Wolverine star Hugh Jackman is finally reuniting with Reynolds on-screen, reprising his iconic X-Men role. The Crown's Emma Corrin and Succession star Matthew Macfadyen have also joined the cast. Shawn Levy is directing Deadpool 3 and the duo of Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin have joined as writers.

Are you hoping to see the X-Force return in Deadpool 3? Let us know in the comments!