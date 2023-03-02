Zazie Beetz Pleads the Fifth on Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3 is on the cusp of finally becoming a reality, with the live-action film reportedly set to begin production in the near future. The film, which will be the first Deadpool entry within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will feature a surprising crop of characters, including Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson / Deadpool, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, and Emma Corrin in a currently-unknown role. The updates about Deadpool 3 still beg the question of whether or not some of the previous Deadpool films' characters could appear — but apparently, one of those cast members is playing coy. While speaking to ComicBook.com about her role in Hulu's History of the World Part II, Neena Thurman / Domino actress Zazie Beetz could not say whether or not she's involved in Deadpool 3.

"Unfortunately, I plead the fifth," Beetz explained. "I'm sorry."

What is Deadpool 3 about?

Deadpool 3 will be directed by Shawn Levy, with a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script.

"I think you're giving me too much credit," Reynolds explained in a previous interview with Collider. "I don't believe that I'm responsible for Hugh coming back. I always wanted Hugh to come back. My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I'm not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time. And the contents of that conversation, I'll let Hugh, because I know it's only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I'm sure. I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it."

Deadpool 3 is currently scheduled to debut in theaters on November 8, 2024.