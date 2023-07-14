Marvel Studios Execs Call Production Delays "Disappointing" and "Deeply Appreciate" Filmmakers

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige and producer Louis D'Esposito called the production delays from the SAG-AFTRA strike "disappointing" and reaffirmed their appreciation for filmmakers. The Hollywood Reporter obtained a copy of the note that the MCU boss sent to staff members on Thursday. Yesterday, the actors union announced their strike as the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers couldn't reach a deal with their workers. It seems as though the strike will continue for a while. Deadpool 3, Venom 3, and numerous other projects have paused production as a result of this work stoppage. There is no timetable for an agreement to be reached with SAG-AFTRA or the Writers Guild of America. Here's what Feige and D'Esposito wrote.

"We recognize how much you've all done on your specific projects and it's disappointing when carefully laid plans have to shift, but constant change is the nature of the production business, and our teams are no stranger to unexpected challenges and rising to meet them," the duo typed to their staff. "We deeply appreciate all your efforts to make the best of the situation, and we can all hope that a new agreement will be finalized soon so we can resume the great work we have in process."

Bob Iger Calls Strike Demands "Not Realistic"

(Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Disney's CEO has also waded into the waters of the SAG-AFTRA strike this week with some comments to CNBC. During an interview, the executive said that he was disheartened by the work stoppage. He called it disruptive and called into question the timing considering the ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's very disturbing to me. We've talked about disruptive forces on this business and all the challenges we're facing, the recovery from COVID which is ongoing, it's not completely back. This is the worst time in the world to add to that disruption," Iger said to CNBC's David Faber during Idaho's Sun Valley Conference. "I understand any labor organization's desire to work on behalf of its members to get the most compensation and be compensated fairly based on the value that they deliver. We managed, as an industry, to negotiate a very good deal with the directors guild that reflects the value that the directors contribute to this great business."

Bob Iger Critiques Disney+ Output

Bob Iger also managed to get some commentary about the Disney+ and Marvel shows in as well. The CEO said that the need to make these shows for Disney+ "diluted attention" away from the MCU's larger arc and Star Wars in general. While some fans may agree that the stories have become too "unfocused," there is some absolute good that came from Phase 4's many TV offerings. Multiple different characters got their chance to shine and numerous heroes connected with fans who never would have known about them in the MCU.

"There have been some disappointments we would have liked some of our more recent releases to perform better," Iger explained to TheWrap. "It's reflective not as a problem from a personnel perspective, but I think in our in our zeal to basically grow our content significantly to serve mostly our streaming offerings, we ended up taxing our people way beyond — in terms of their time and their focus — way beyond where they had been."

