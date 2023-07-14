Shang-Chi's Simu Liu Hopes to Share MCU Scenes With Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani

Marvel Studios was the first studio to actually get the cinematic universe correct, and it all began with their Phase 1 film slate that includes films like Iron Man, Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger, and even The Avengers. So it's safe to say that Marvel has the crossover thing down. In recent years, the studio has hit a bit of a bump in the road due to releasing so many projects year after year. But, with the recently announced Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, Marvel Studios will be back in the crossover game with their new line-up of characters. One of the newest heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Shang-Chi, and the actor behind the martial arts master has an idea of who he would want to team up with. While speaking with Men's Health, Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) revealed that if he could choose who his character could team up with in the MCU, it would actually be Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani).

"I'll single out [Ms. Marvel star] Iman Vellani. First of all, she's a fellow Canadian. She's just so great. The few times I've met her, and all the conversations we've had, she's just such a wonderful human being," Liu revealed to the magazine. "I'm so excited to get to play opposite any and all of the amazing people that have been introduced into the universe. But she's just… I don't know, I guess she's really just stuck out to me as someone who just absolutely loves it, and loves the world, loves the position that she's been put in. It kind of, I guess, reminds me of myself in a way—she was such a big Marvel fan from before too. And it's just surreal to her too, every bit of a as much of a dream come true for her as it is for me."

Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Thinks He'll Appear In Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

During the same interview with Men's Health, Liu revealed that he's "pretty sure" that his Marvel hero will show up in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

"Yeah, I'm pretty sure I'm gonna be in it too," Liu revealed. "Beyond that, I really don't know, and I don't want to know before it's absolutely ready. If there's anything I've learned in this industry, especially with Marvel, it's that things are changing, always in flux, and you really can't be sure that something is going to happen until you're on set and you're about to do the scene. Even then, scenes get reshot, things get retooled, elements get added in post-production with visual effects and everything. So in between, it's been a really fulfilling journey for me to get to do projects like Barbie—which are separate from that identity of Shang-Chi—and to really get to spread my wings as an artist. But if and when that call comes in… of course, a sequel is going to happen. Of course, Kang Dynasty is going to happen. When that call comes, I will happily show up, read whatever I need to read, do whatever I need to prepare. But until then, I think the less I know the better."

Vellani is set to appear next in this November's The Marvels, while Simu Liu has been waiting on the bench for his return in what will more than likely be Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

