Marvel Fans Frustrated With Latest MCU Delays

After being bogged down by pre-production struggles, Marvel temporarily placed Blade on the back burner. After Bassam Tariq departed the project as its director earlier this month, Moon Knight alumnus Beau DeMayo was brought in to rewrite a script initially penned by Stacy Osei-Kuffour. Once Marvel executives hit the pause button on the Mahershala Ali-starring vampire thriller, combined with the fact the Marvel Cinematic Universe is closely intertwined when it comes to its storytelling, a snowball effect took place Tuesday morning.

In total, six movies were impacted by the delay after Blade was pushed back in the release schedule 10 months. Deadpool 3 was then delayed two months while Fantastic Four and Avengers: Secret Wars each got pushed back a few months.

Suffice to say, fans of the franchise aren't pleased with the latest round of delays from the studio—keep scrolling to see what they're saying.