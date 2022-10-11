Marvel Fans Frustrated With Latest MCU Delays
After being bogged down by pre-production struggles, Marvel temporarily placed Blade on the back burner. After Bassam Tariq departed the project as its director earlier this month, Moon Knight alumnus Beau DeMayo was brought in to rewrite a script initially penned by Stacy Osei-Kuffour. Once Marvel executives hit the pause button on the Mahershala Ali-starring vampire thriller, combined with the fact the Marvel Cinematic Universe is closely intertwined when it comes to its storytelling, a snowball effect took place Tuesday morning.
In total, six movies were impacted by the delay after Blade was pushed back in the release schedule 10 months. Deadpool 3 was then delayed two months while Fantastic Four and Avengers: Secret Wars each got pushed back a few months.
Suffice to say, fans of the franchise aren't pleased with the latest round of delays from the studio—keep scrolling to see what they're saying.
"Aye God"
Marvel pissing me off with these movie delays. Secret wars 2026?! Man I might not even be alive to see what happens imma be in heaven (assumingly🥴) mad af like “aye God can I go watch this movie and come right back?!” Lol— King Mikey (@King_Mikey85) October 11, 2022
Broke My Heart
The Marvel news today broke my heart, broke everyones heart, but it's for the best. I know with these delays the VFX artists have time to finish these movies in the best way possible, and that Marvel doesn't rush on these properties, so I'm happy yet sad pic.twitter.com/QpRZbI3BG3— AlmightyLoaf54 (@MovieLoverAlwa1) October 11, 2022
The Fans are Losing
So, @marvel has had to delay #Blade because they can't find another director.— VSMP (@VSMoviePodcast) October 11, 2022
The fans are the real losers in this.
Better Get Ready
marvel better get ready for war if they delay captain america 4 movie seriously 😡👊🏾— jude 🎃 (@slkmorales) October 11, 2022
Never Ending
The delays are never ending I fear… pic.twitter.com/cPiyycWxof— LOCAL BLACK GIRL FOR HIRE (@IamNiaRae) October 11, 2022
Delay Forever
how about we delay it forever? we can wrap up the whole marvel machine while we're at it. https://t.co/7d6RDnAWqV— negligent plant parent 🥀⚰️ (@reclusivewitch) October 11, 2022
Flashbacks
this marvel delay is giving flashbacks to 2020 pic.twitter.com/3pmRsflkKA— sam (@filmsnat) October 11, 2022