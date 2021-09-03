Marvel Studios Releases Official Poster For Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

✖

Black Widow is in theaters now, and next up to the plate for Marvel Studios is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. To get fans hyped for the upcoming film, Marvel just released the official poster, which you can check out in the image below. The poster fits in quite a bit, with Wenwu looming large at the top of the poster and spotlighting the ten rings prominently on either side of Shang-Chi, who is right in the center of the poster and featured even more prominently. Then we see the two battling over the rings below that with the pops of gold and blue from their respective energies, and the title is right below them.

That's not all though, as we also see more characters on the poster along with images of the city on both sides, and you can even spot Abomination on the lower-left portion of the image. You can check out the poster in all its glory in the image below.

Marvel's newest Super Hero has arrived 🙌 Check out the official poster for #ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Experience it only in theaters September 3. pic.twitter.com/CcSL5IxRUN — Shang-Chi (@shangchi) July 30, 2021

The poster was released with the caption "Marvel's newest Super Hero has arrived 🙌 Check out the official poster for #ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Experience it only in theaters September 3."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and is written by Cretton, David Callaham, and Andrew Lanham. The film stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng, and you can find the official description below.

"Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters on September 3rd.

Are you excited for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Marvel with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!